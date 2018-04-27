When Robert Jones scored his first professional touchdown last weekend, few knew the significance was greater than providing the game-winning points for the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
However, that 1-yard plunge with 27 seconds left meant much more to the Davenport native and his family.
Those 3 feet marked another milestone in a football career that almost never happened, as well as the latest step in a comeback story from a life once sidetracked by circumstance.
"If you think about the play, I was stuffed at first," Jones said ahead of tonight's road game at Omaha. "But I gave an extra effort and got some help, from my teammates and my grandfather, so that I wouldn't be denied."
While the physical aid came from a group pushing together into the end zone, Jones received the necessary spiritual support in wanting to memorialize his biggest fan, Crawford Blanks, who passed away the previous Saturday after a battle with stomach cancer.
"My dad passed away in 1999 when I was younger, so he was always my father figure," said Jones, who returned home from a road game in time to witness his grandfather's final breath. "He was an inspiring person. He always told me not to give up on my dreams. So he was ecstatic when I made the Steamwheelers."
The revival of the long-dormant local indoor football team actually allowed Jones to realize a dream that seemed dashed after a nightmarish year when the Wheelers' do-everything performer was in high school.
Jones' older brother, grandmother and favorite aunt all died during those terrible 12 months, with his sibling Demetrius Lewis Jr. murdered during an armed robbery of their cousin, who police said was dealing marijuana.
"It was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time," Jones said of his brother's murder on Oct. 17, 2011.
"That was a rough time in my life. I just couldn't deal with it. I didn't know how to handle it."
Jones, who played running back in high school, had transferred from Assumption to Davenport North as a junior to team up in a formidable backfield with former United Township star Aierro Greer.
Yet, a year later, after falling into a deep despair, Jones never went out for football as a senior and let die goals of playing someday in college.
"I just wasn't mentally there," Jones said. "I stopped liking school. I started getting bad grades. I fell victim to thinking there was another, better way. There were a lot of trials and tribulations."
The turning point came during the summer of 2013 when friends coaxed Jones back on the field to play semi-pro football for the Q-C Raiders.
"I had so much anger built up," Jones said. "But that helped me out so much, to get back on a team in a positive environment.
"It re-opened the door I closed. It helped me grow up and turned me into a better me and a better man."
Despite success with the Raiders, Jones had no intention of attending a local tryout last fall for the returning Wheelers.
"I was in the club the night before. I was only there to support some of my Raiders teammates," Jones said.
"But one of my coaches from Assumption (Chris McIntosh) was there, and he had a word with me. He said, 'A lot of people counted you out. This is the time to show them they were wrong.'"
Jones has done just that since, exhibiting both an aggressiveness and passion that's impossible to teach, Q-C coach Cory Ross said.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder also has proven versatile, bouncing around the field at linebacker, defensive back, defensive end, special teams and now fullback after first signing as a wide receiver.
Jones led Champions Indoor Football in forced fumbles (2) earlier this month and has 5 tackles-for-loss, including 2 sacks, among 14 stops.
The touchdown came as a surprise, though, with Ross calling for Jones to carry the ball in a special goal-line package the Wheelers had practiced without Jones lining up in the backfield.
"Coach is so smart," Jones said. "He knew what kind of mindset I had coming into the game. He knew I was willing to go the extra mile."
After all, what was another yard to Jones?
"I think about everything that has carried me to this point in life, and I know now, God had a plan," Jones said about his many hard-learned lessons. "The biggest thing I can say is when you have a second chance at life, you have to run with it."