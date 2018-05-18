Kewan Alfred grew up an Army brat, attending four different junior high schools when his stepfather Bruce Jubert bounced from base-to-base in New York.
The 24-year-old's elementary school years back home in Beaumont, Texas, also featured his dad being away from their family during a four-year tour of duty in Korea.
So more than most, the Quad-City Steamwheelers defensive end understands the importance of Military Appreciation Night this evening at the TaxSlayer Center.
"One time my dad came back unexpectedly for a visit and surprised us all," Alfred said ahead of tonight's Champions Indoor Football rematch with his first pro team, the Omaha Beef.
"We all got home from school and he was just sitting there in the front yard. We all went crazy, hugging him and stuff. It was a great day, and we capped it off by going to a high school football game together. So I can relate to this weekend. I want to do that for somebody else's family and help show them a good time together."
The sacrifices Alfred's family made before his father retired from the Army a decade ago are typical of families in the service.
"My mom (Eleanor) had to do double duty by herself when he was away," said Alfred, who has three younger sisters.
"We'd talk on the phone, and he'd send pictures and letters from time-to-time. We stayed in contact as much as we could, but it was a really hard time.
"In junior high, I was in a school one time for like a week before we got transferred to another place. But I'm blessed to say my dad is still here and we can still talk, and I understand now the sacrifice he was making for all of us."
The experience also prepared Alfred for his own struggles, including being away from home and his fiancee (Brittany Wycoff) and 1-year-old son (Parker) this season.
"I'm basically in the same situation as my dad right now," said Alfred, in his third season of chasing a CFL or NFL training-camp invite.
"I'm away from home sacrificing in hopes of making a better life for my family. It's hard, but if my dad can do it for four years, I can do it for six months."
Alfred is paying this price now despite ranking among the nation's top junior college defensive ends/outside linebackers coming out of Trinity Valley in 2012.
"Of the 27 Division I scholarship offers I got, I chose Memphis so I could be the big fish in a small pond," said Alfred, who bypassed SEC and Mountain West schools. "But it didn't work out that way.
"I didn't even play the last two years of my collegiate career. It was weird. I didn't have any disciplinary or classroom problems. I just had a coach who recruited me there and then decided to play freshmen ahead of me."
"I was a practice player. Eventually he released me from the team and told the media I quit. It was a depressing situation."
A couple of assistant coaches sympathetic to Alfred's predicament urged him to take advantage of the free schooling to finish his degree, though, and later sent him the catalyst to his pro career.
"The only thing I got from my time at Memphis was my degree (in 2015) and a highlight film from practice," said Alfred, among Q-C's leaders in tackles-for-loss (9), sacks (2.5) and fumble recoveries (1).
"The offensive linemen I was going against are all in the NFL now, and yet you see me winning all of those one-on-one battles on the tape."
Alfred posted those clips on YouTube to prove the injustice, and Q-C coach Cory Ross shared that sentiment upon seeing the highlights, calling immediately to sign the Texan for the Beef in 2016.
Alfred was working at a Pizza Hut at the time, and thought the inquiry was a joke, until learning the NFL veteran was for real.
Now, he's a big piece to a defensive unit keying a streak of five wins in the last six games by allowing only 39.5 points-per-game in the high-scoring indoor game.
"I tell people all of the time I play now with a chip on my shoulder," said Alfred, who was a teammate of Q-C scoring leader Tyler Williams last season at Wichita Falls of the Indoor Football League.
"At one time, I was the cream of the crop in the football world, and then I fell off the radar, but now I'm coming back up. How I play now is my response to everything I have been through at this point.
"Just like when my dad made sacrifices, this is my time to do whatever has to be done to climb that ladder. And I feel like I'm getting closer to the top. I'm with a great organization and something big is happening here."