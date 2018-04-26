Cory Ross is trying to treat Saturday as just another game.
However, the Quad-City Steamwheelers head coach knows there will be a flood of good memories when he steps foot again in Omaha's Ralston Arena.
"It'll be fun to get back and mingle with some of the fans that I had a good relationship with," Ross said. "It'll be fun to take my new team into my old stomping grounds and hopefully come out of there with a victory."
For three seasons before last fall, and accepting the task of rebuilding the long-dormant Wheelers, Ross was the coach for the Omaha Beef.
The former NFL running back and Nebraska Cornhuskers star guided the Champions Indoor Football franchise from a 1-11 season in 2015 to a 7-5 mark and last year's league title game.
"There were no hard feelings leaving," Ross said. "I had to take the necessary steps to move forward with my coaching career as well as my personal life.
"It was a great opportunity to come here and start fresh and be a part of bringing back the Steamwheelers and their tradition of winning. It was also better for my family. Getting back closer to my father-in-law was important, too."
Ross' better half is Davenport West grad Kesha Harris, whose father resides now in nearby Dubuque. So coaching the Wheelers cut down on cross-state trips to see family.
"It also got me out of my comfort zone," Ross said. "The state of Nebraska and city of Omaha has been great for me. Playing running back for the Cornhuskers gave me a lot of opportunities and I respect and value that.
"I started coaching in Lincoln and was blessed to get to an established franchise in Omaha. But this opportunity to build something of my own allows me to add to my resume."
A few players remain on the Beef from last summer's Champions Bowl.
Included are quarterback Anthony Iannotti, wideout Skyler Scott, two-way terror Chris Perry and defensive lineman Olu'jayode Akinmoladun.
The only player from that league finalist still with Ross is offensive lineman Ryan Bubulka, though defensive end Kewan Alfred played for the Beef in Ross' first season.
"That's why it's not as big a week for me, because a lot of our guys that were there last year are gone," Ross said. "So it's not like I'm walking into the team I left.
"It'd be nice to have 20 veterans, but that's not what this is about. It's a league of opportunity so you see a lot of young guys playing and trying to move up."
Decisions: Ross expected to choose by tonight at the latest between local contenders Bryce Lightner and Rob Jones for Q-C's backup quarterback spot going forward.
West grad Lightner and local semi-pro vet Jones were both signed late last week to compete for the job, which opened up with Bryan Hicks' departure earlier this month. Lightner suited up last weekend to backup starter E.J. Hilliard.
"We need to get back to two quarterbacks so we can bring Anthony Hughes back," Ross said about Q-C's fifth defensive back.
"We let him go last week because he was gone for his brother's wedding. He should be back by next week. He got an allergic reaction when he was gone in the Dominican Republic, so he won't play until he's released by his doctors."
Welcome back: The CIF announced its first of what's hoped to be several additions for next season with the return of the West Michigan Ironmen.
The Kalamazoo club was sidelined this season along with the nearby Bloomington Edge, when both tried moving to the rival Indoor Football League, but were caught up in a legal fight between the circuits.
The Ironmen have a new ownership group with a familiar face in former Quad-City Mallards and Flames team president Tim Taylor.
"Bringing the Ironmen back to the CIF was a very easy decision for everyone involved," said Taylor, whose club will play in Q-C's North Conference. "Making this decision so early, it allows us to be proactive with our fans and sponsors."