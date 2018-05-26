SALINA, Kan. — The Quad-City Steamwheelers not only got a taste of playoff football Saturday night.
The local Champions Indoor Football franchise took a big bite out of the North Conference-leading Salina Liberty.
In a showdown for the conference top spot, the Wheelers won an overtime shootout, 71-65 at the Tony's Pizza Events Center.
Tyler Jones, the hero of last weekend's win with three touchdown receptions, hauled in a 15-yard game-winning catch in overtime after Salina failed to score on the extra session's first possession.
Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd put an exclamation point on a huge night, soaring high for a 25-yard touchdown on the game's final play.
The Wheelers then forced overtime when Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard dove into the end zone for a two-point conversion.
Rudd's heroics helped mark the fifth tie in a contest also featuring 10 lead changes, with neither team leading by more than the eight points the Wheelers overcame on the last possession of regulation.
A fourth straight win pushed the Wheelers (7-3) into a three-way tie with Salina (7-3) and Sioux City (7-3) for the conference lead with two regular-season games remaining.
The Wheelers own a head-to-head, points-differential tiebreaker on defending North champ Sioux City, and Saturday's OT comeback decided the only meeting this season between QC and the Liberty.
Next weekend the'Wheelers visit Amarillo (7-3), which fell Saturday in a showdown for the South Conference lead with Duke City (8-2). Q-C hosts the Texas Power for the June 9 regular-season finale.
The second-to-last lead change came when Salina QB Derrick Bernard hit Julian Stafford for a 25-yard TD pass with 3:10 left. Dominique Carson then had a 2-point conversion pass from Bernard for a 57-51 lead.
Hilliard answered by running 7 yards for a score, but Jacob Stytz missed the PAT with 1:55 remaining for a 57-all tie.
A QB sneak by Bernard with 30 seconds left, and a Bernard two-point run, set up the late heroics by Rudd, who had 9 catches for 127 yards and 2 scores.
Hilliard went to OT hitting 15 of 25 passes for 224 yards and 5 TDs. Hilliard also rushed 19 times for 36 yards and 3 scores.
A Wheelers defense ranked second in the CIF for average points allowed (39.1) surrendered 30 fourth-quarter points to the Liberty.
The Wheelers were without top two receivers Daron Clark (knee) and Quinton Pedroza (hip) for a second straight weekend because of injury.
After a defensive third quarter, the Wheelers led 38-35, with only a field goal from Stytz in the frame.
Salina's only third-quarter score came on the second half-opening kickoff return, as both defenses forced a scoreless possession.
Tyler Williams scored on a trio of screen passes in the first half for a 35-28 Wheelers lead at intermission.
Hilliard also rushed for a score, and hit Rudd for a 25-yard TD pass.
That countered three rushing touchdowns by Salina, two by QB Bernard, who also tossed a short TD pass.
Q-C's only miscue in the first half led to a safety.
A bad snap on a long field-goal attempt ended up in the end zone, where holder Zach Minch recovered, and while trying to heave into the stands, fumbled over the end zone wall.
The Wheelers defense overcame the mistake on the next possession, though, forcing a 27-yard field goal miss from Michael Pursey. The Salina kicker also missed a pair of extra points before intermission.
The Liberty also failed to score on their last possession of the first half, with Bernard nearly picked off thrice on a Wheelers defensive stand from QC's 15 yard line.