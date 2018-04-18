— Watch the catch here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/dlcjzmqdnomh6r0/Quinton%20Game%20Winning%20Catch2.mp4?dl=0
Ryan Bubulka was on the field at the time, playing left guard, protecting his quarterback from a pass rusher.
But unlike most everyone else in the Silverstein Eye Center Arena last weekend, the Quad-City Steamwheelers lineman missed seeing the play that has the Champions Indoor Football world still talking.
In an instant highlight-reel addition, Q-C receiver Quinton Pedroza soared high and tumbled backwards over the end-zone wall to haul in a game-winning touchdown pass with four seconds left.
"I had to watch the replay," Bubulka said with a laugh Wednesday at Moline's River House, during the Wheelers pregame media luncheon in advance of Saturday's home game at the TaxSlayer Center.
"I didn't get a chance to see the throw or catch. The end playing against me jumped up, so I had to put him on the floor and make sure he didn't get a hand on the pass. So I had my head down and just heard the cheer."
Bubulka was initially joined in the video review by everyone else in the arena, including the game's officials, who were asked to confirm if Pedroza hung on to the ball while falling backwards.
"Everybody was saying, 'They're not going to have a camera angle for that,'" said Q-C's offensive line anchor. "But it turns out, they had a camera right there.
"He really put his body on the line. He didn't stick his hands out to catch himself falling backwards into their bench. He just holds on to the ball.
"Of course, they were all waiving it off like he dropped it. But I think everybody was surprised when he came up with it."
Bubulka was hardly surprised Pedroza made the effort, though.
"That's just the kind of guy he is and the kind of guys we have on this team," said Q-C's 6-foot-9, 335-pound lineman.
"The funniest part of the whole play is Quinton, being an old (Indoor Football League) guy, he didn't know you couldn't throw a ball into the stands on the road (in the CIF).
"So he comes over the wall and starts celebrating and flips the ball into the stands. They threw the flag, and he thought he lost the game for us. I told him, 'You're fine. They'll mark the penalty off after the kickoff. That actually sold the call. You came up like there was no doubt.'"
Bubulka, a Missouri native, was playing close to home, so his parents, brother and brother's work friends were in attendance, the latter witnessing their first indoor game.
"They had the same reaction as everybody else that's seen it now on replay: 'That was the coolest thing we've ever seen,'" Bubulka said.
Tackling machine: New Wheelers linebacker Terry Johnson made a good first impression, registering a team-high 9 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, in last weekend's road win.
Johnson's presence was a big reason why Kansas City's running attack, which gouged the Wheelers in their previous win, was limited to 10 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
Johnson, though, gave himself a grade of 75, for only a solid C.
"That was a passing team, and I'm not a (defensive back). They didn't really run a lot," Johnson said. "So I'm not happy with that (tackles) number. I want 15 tackles a game."
The Youngstown State product expects more action this weekend, with defending North Conference champion Sioux City unbeaten in conference play and always among the CIF's best running teams.
"I'm excited," Johnson said. "I've been here over a week now, so I'm understanding the scheme better, and I'll be 10 times better.
"They also like to run trick plays. They're trying to fool me. I like that challenge. That's why I'm here."
Addition: The Wheelers have signed second-year nose guard Herbert "Cheeto" Gonzales III to add even more run-stopping ability on the defensive front.
To make room for the 6-1, 310-pounder, Q-C released rookie backup defensive end Michael Miller (6-4, 240), who helped fill in while Shaun Hill was hobbled with an ankle injury.
Gonzales played collegiately at Texas State and split time last season with the IFL's Arizona Rattlers and Nebraska Danger. A native of San Antonio, Texas, the 26-year-old signed in the offseason with Bloomington but was caught in the CIF-IFL legal battle that kept the Edge off the field this season.