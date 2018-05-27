Keyvan Rudd did it once, so the Davenport Central grad knew he could do it again.
The Division II All-American high jumper soared high to haul down a touchdown pass in the final 30 seconds of regulation Saturday night to help make the Quad-City Steamwheelers an improbable, 71-65 overtime winner at Salina, Kansas.
Rudd thought he had scored on an earlier grab but the play was called back by an illegal motion penalty. Undeterred, the Wheelers went back to the same call twice more in the waning seconds, including on the final play of regulation.
"The first one, I was so excited," Rudd said of a 31-yard hookup with QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard. "And then I see a flag, and I'm like, 'What the heck?' But we were still good. We didn't lose our heads. We knew we still had a chance. We knew we could do it again."
Trailing 65-57, QC coach Cory Ross called the same play on the next snap but Hilliard underthrew Rudd in the end zone.
On second down and long, Hilliard found Tyler Jones on an 11-yard pass to midfield, followed by a spike to stop the clock with one second remaining.
On fourth down, the final play-call was again familiar, and Rudd came through.
"If there's only one guy on me, we know what it's going to be," said Rudd, who caught 9 passes for 127 yards and 2 TDs plus rushed for another score. "Just put the ball up and I'll go get it."
Yet, even with those heroics, the Wheelers still needed a two-point conversion to force overtime, and Ross called a run-pass option for Hilliard.
"They made it easy by slanting their line to the right," said Hilliard, who passed for 6 TDs and ran for 3 more in a 277 all-purpose yards effort.
"We had an empty backfield, so I didn't expect them to blitz their linebacker up the middle, but they did, and that gave me the left corner. So I decided to keep it in my hands, and just dove for the end zone."
On the first OT possession, Salina drove to the QC 5-yard-line, but elusive QB Derrick Bernard misfired on third and fourth down passes to turn the ball over.
"Our defense had its hands full, but they stood their ground a couple of times," Ross said. "They got the stops when we really needed them."
The Wheelers then drove into field-goal position and faced a third-and-long from the Salina 15 when Rudd had an idea that Ross altered.
"We'd hit them with the screen (pass) all game," Ross said, with running back Tyler Williams piling up 5 receptions for 86 yards and 3 scores.
"So when Keyvan suggested that, I just knew, when (Salina) saw that, they'd bite, thinking we were trying to get closer for a field goal if we didn't extend the drive. That left Tyler Jones wide open in the middle."
Hilliard hit Jones for the game-winning TD, pushing the Wheelers (7-3) past the Liberty (7-3) and atop a three-way tie for the North Conference lead with two regular-season weekends.
After its fourth straight win, Quad-City owns head-to-head tiebreakers over both Salina and defending North champ Sioux City. The Wheelers travel next Saturday to Amarillo (7-3) before hosting the replacement Texas Power, a forfeit win already in hand from the defunct Dallas Marshals, on June 9.
"We're the hottest team in the league right now," Rudd said, "But that doesn't mean we can relax."