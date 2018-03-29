When the schedule came out last fall, Quad-City Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland circled Saturday's home date.
"I knew we were going to do something special," Bland said, choking back the still raw emotions.
Four years ago Saturday, Bland's world changed when his older brother Wade was found dead back in Bland's hometown of Seneca, about 90 minutes east of the Quad-Cities near Ottawa.
In a twist of fate, the tragedy put the career-minded auto racing mogul on a more fun-loving path that has led Bland to return closer to home to bring back the local indoor football team that was dormant for nine years.
"Most of my career has been in Southern California and Texas, so I've never done a whole lot close to home," Bland said. "So my brother would have loved to be part of this.
"We grew up playing every sport there was to play. He was a great guy. He'd have been at every game."
So with Wade in mind, Bland is dedicating this weekend's game as a "Salute to the Trades." Union members will be recognized at the contest and can use the promo code "trades" to receive a $5 discount on $15 tickets, either online or at the arena's box office.
"I'm not trying to sell more tickets. This has a real personal meaning for me," Bland said, whose parents and two brothers are all union members.
"I come from a family of blue-collar workers. I was the first from my family to go to college and do something other than the trades.
"Hopefully, we can give folks a nice, affordable night out. From growing up, I know how tight money can get for a working family."
Bland's brother was working as a crane operator, at a CITGO Refinery in Gary, Ind., when his life was changed for good.
"They opened up a valve of acid to try and clean out the lines, but they didn't know there was a crew inside," Bland said. "So he inhaled the sulfuric acid, and it burned the inside of his lungs. He was off work for 6 years.
"The doctors had just cleared him to return to work, and then two weeks in he got a lung infection. One doctor prescribed one set of medications, and another doctor prescribed a different set, but they didn't know about each other, and the two medications created a lethal mix, and he died in his sleep one night."
Bland will never forget that call from his mother on March 31, 2014.
Bland's cousin, the police chief back home, answered the emergency call and had to inform his parents, who are snowbirds who go to Florida every winter.
"I was in St. Louis on business, staying at a friend's house, and my phone was in the bathroom going off, and my friend came in the room and said, 'Your mom is calling. She's hysterical,'" Bland said.
"I thought my dad had died. Wade was only 48. It's just such a weird day for us now."
Bland's oldest brother, Steve, and his kids will be on hand Saturday, as well as Wade's daughters, Addison and Eleanor, who are high school students now.
Previously, Bland has remembered Wade with a charity golf outing back home to raise college scholarship money for his nieces. He also has a decal with his brother's name in his race car.
However, "Salute to the Trades" brings back memories of how Bland's life changed in the wake of his brother's death.
"It changed my whole perspective," Bland said. "I wasn't worried about my career anymore.
"I owned two racing businesses at the time but thankfully didn't need to be at the locations, so I just decided to chill and enjoy life. I still have a little cabin up in the mountains in California, and that's where I went to live for a year. I built a new race car and got back into driving.
"I was in my 40s and just said I was going to do something fun. I didn't have any kids or a wife, so I just did something I'd been wanting to do for awhile."
After racing that summer, Bland got a call from a buddy in Dallas about starting the Champions Indoor Football team there.
"We had a building we were trying to flip, and we needed events at the arena, wanting to show it was a multi-purpose facility," Bland said.
"But then I fell in love with the football side of it. And later, this opportunity came about, and I couldn't resist coming home to do something my brother would have loved.
"It's funny how life works out."