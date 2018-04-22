The Quad-City Steamwheelers enjoyed nearly as many stops defensively (four) as touchdowns surrendered (five).
The local indoor football team also limited the run-happy Sioux City Bandits more than 20 yards below their per-game rushing average and almost 50 off their usual gains in total offense.
Despite those highlights adding up to a 43-38 victory Saturday night over the defending North Conference champions, the Wheelers defenders left the TaxSlayer Center dreading the next time they take the field together.
"We're going to be running," defensive back Denzel Thompson explained with a laugh.
"For starters, we allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown," agreed secondary mate Dominique McDuffie.
"Our goal was to hold them to 28 (points) or less," seconded local linebacker Robert Jones. "So we're going to owe a bunch of gassers to Coach (Demetrius) Ross," the Wheelers defensive coordinator.
That payback comes tonight during practice at the Ambrose Dome, when the Wheelers begin preparations for next weekend's visit to Omaha.
"We'll get into physical conditioning right off the bat," Demetrius Ross reported. "It might just be seven (gassers) for the kickoff return, but we have to wait to see the film to find out if there are any more (mistakes).
"Trust me, these guys are going to beat themselves up about it. We don't need to remind them. They have a lot of pride."
The Wheelers were right on task until 1:02 remained, surrendering a touchdown on a screen pass Ross said his unit sees every day in practice.
"If we do a better job of communicating, that won't be wide open like that," the veteran defensive coordinator said. "Our guy knew right away he made a mistake and that was his man. That kind of stuff eats these guys up. They know they're better than that, and they want to be great."
Ditto for the first kickoff return touchdown against the Wheelers this season, coming with 19 seconds left to draw Sioux City back within one score.
"That just can't happen," Ross said.
On the bright side, though, McDuffie forced a fumble recovered by Kewan Alfred to scuttle the game's opening possession for Sioux City.
Jones also had a huge sack to thrill a crowd of 5,148, and force a long field goal.
Thompson added a pass breakup on a fourth-quarter fourth down to cap back-to-back possessions when Quad-City held Sioux City scoreless when the Bandits had a chance to draw even.
"Defensively, we're growing a little every week. We're getting better, buying in and understanding more and more what it is we're trying to do together," Ross said. "Once we figure it out completely? We'll stop giving up touchdowns.
"We want to make teams earn touchdowns against us, but we notice on film, most of the scores we are allowing are because what we did something wrong, not necessarily what they did right. Once we stop making those mistakes, we'll be even tougher to contend with."
Getting defensive over the weekend helped the Wheelers win their third straight and tighten the conference title chase.
With Salina also falling Saturday at Bismark, Sioux City is tied with those two teams for the top spot at 4-2. The Wheelers are a half-game back at 3-2.
"It's exhilarating beating these guys and getting some revenge," for a season-opening, 45-35 setback last month, McDuffie said after logging a game-best 11 tackles.
"We were on a mission this weekend to start taking over the division. It's exciting because we're really coming together, but we're not going to relax until we are the best defense in this league, and even then, we won't be satisfied."