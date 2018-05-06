Shannon Winesberry's victory-sealing, 33-yard interception return in overtime Saturday night proved to be an appropriate finish for the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
"After the way we played defense all game, we were not going to be denied," Quad-City coach Cory Ross said after the Wheelers won at Bismarck, 45-32.
"Except for the final minute of regulation, we dominated on that side of the ball. They went almost a full game with only 17 points, and that says a lot in this game, where it's set up for teams to score."
The hosts got half of their four touchdowns in the final 56 seconds, taking advantage of two Quad-City field-goal misses to rally from a 32-17 deficit to force overtime.
The Wheelers scored on the first possession of the extra session, with a 22-yard reception from Davenport's Keyvan Rudd setting up a short Tyler Williams TD run.
The game ended on the next step, thanks to Winesberry and a defense that forced four turnovers and kept Bismarck from scoring on eight of 13 possessions.
QC also limited the Bucks to 38 yards on 20 attempts, and of the 16 incompletions were interceptions by Denzel Thompson and Dominique McDuffie. Joe Powell also recovered a fumble.
"We might have done even better if we'd done more offensively to help keep our defense off the field by converting on third downs and scoring more points," Ross said, noting the key was the defensive line of Kewan Alfred, Shaun Hill, Robert Jones and Anthony Pruitt.
"Those guys were relentless up front. They're doing a great job, giving us max effort. They were physical and really set the tone. It was very impressive to see those guys work."
The defensive work got the Wheelers a win but failed to obscure a third straight weekend of offensive struggles.
"There's all kinds of things we can improve on offensively," Ross said, pointing especially to a 3-for-11 success rate on third downs. "Once we figure that out, we should be the most-prolific offense in this league. We should score on every possession."
The Wheelers (4-3) moved past Bismarck (4-4) in the North Conference and gained the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Bucks.
Salina (6-2) and Sioux City (5-3) also were victorious Saturday night to remain the only teams ahead of Quad-City in the conference with five weekends remaining in the regular season.
And that's crucial with the CIF board of directors changing the playoff format after the demise of the Dallas Marshals.
After the conference champs, the remaining seeds are now decided by record, regardless of the North or South designation. That means the lower seeds likely will come from the North and be forced to travel to the South powers in the early rounds of the playoffs.
"This got us the tiebreaker against these guys and that could be big as far as (playoff) matchups go," Ross said.
"But every win is going to be big. We have to do our job and focus every week. We can only handle what's in front of us and we have bigger goals than just making the playoffs.”