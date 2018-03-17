Three league titles in the last seven seasons. A dozen playoff appearances in a 19-season existence. Arguably the best homefield advantage in Champions Indoor Football.
Quad-City Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross knows all too well his CIF expansion club is facing a daunting league opener today in Sioux City, Iowa.
"No question, we have our hands full," Ross said ahead of today's 3:35 p.m. kickoff with the Sioux City Bandits.
"We couldn't have asked for a tougher opener, but I like that. We get to find out right away how we measure up.
"We're the Game of the Week. Everybody in the league is going to be watching this matchup. They know how good Sioux City has been the last few seasons. Now they get to see us step out of the woods and find out if we're for real."
Ross has a good feeling about the 24-man, season-starting roster he filed Friday with the CIF.
However, he also knows from the last three seasons of coaching Sioux City rival Omaha that the Bandits are again a title contender.
"I've seen them more than I care to remember. They had the top record last season, but we caught them in the conference championship game," said Ross, whose club ended the Bandits' season last June, 55-45 to reach Champions Bowl III.
"I have a lot of respect for their coach, Erv Strohbeen, and what he's built there. They have a great staff, real smart, and they have a great ownership group that's been in charge since the start.
"They're a great organization because they've been able to keep their players coming back, which leads to continuity and consistency. They're a testament to keeping guys around to run your system. They do what we want to do."
Strohbeen has been one of those constants.
A member of the franchise's Ring of Honor as a standout offensive lineman, he once blocked for future NFL running back Fred Jackson, the Bandits' greatest success story. Since 2012, Strohbeen has brought that same up-front mentality to winning four Coach of the Year awards in seven seasons, posting a 56-16 record in that time.
The Bandits won titles in 2011-12 and 2015. The long-dormant ‘Wheelers also were league champs in 2000-01.
"They've been able to run the ball effectively in this league," Ross said. "They're built around a couple of guys up front that have been there five or more years.
"Their defense is always good, too, and their receiving corps this year is phenomenal. Frederick Bruno has been in the league for going on 5 years. He's just a special young man. We have to know for sure where he's at all of the time. And, Andre London was a great get for them in the offseason. He was the best receiver last season at Duke City.
"Hopefully the first series isn't too much of a shellshock. We have to be ready to compete."
To help preparations, the Wheelers boarded a bus Saturday to break up an 11-hour round trip across Iowa to the Northwest corner of the state.
"Since it's an afternoon kickoff, if we'd have left (today), we'd have to have left around 5 a.m.," Ross said. "This should help prevent any bus legs. Here, we can just wake up and go play and make our mark right away."
Also helping QC's cause today is a clean bill of health for kicker Michael Roche. The former Moline High School standout missed QC's preseason victory with a tight quad muscle in his kicking leg.
"It's good to have Michael back because we're going to have to score some points on special teams," Ross said. "It helps, too, because we won't have to rely on those squib kicks we had to (rely on to) get the ball downfield on kickoffs during the (preseason) game when he was out and hurting."