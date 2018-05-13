Luke Skywalker has nothing on E.J. Hilliard.
In as wild a ride as you will see in any "Star Wars" movie, Hilliard and his Quad City Steamwheelers made a blockbuster comeback Saturday night to stop the Wichita Force, 49-28.
With only 13 points on the home side of the scoreboard, the Wheelers trailed by 12 points with 8:46 remaining in the third quarter at the TaxSlayer Center.
But just when all hope seemed lost, Hilliard shook off a skittish 5-for-12 first-half passing performance to hit a trio of long bombs.
Quad-City's defense also recovered four fumbles to help the Wheelers score 36 of the game's final 39 points to win pulling away.
"I'm not sure the fan base understands the magnitude of this win," Quad-City coach Cory Ross said.
"Wichita has a quarterback (Rocky Hinds) who's been All-League and has a couple of championships under his belt. The games they've lost this year, they should have won, and that includes (league-leading) Duke City (7-1) and Amarillo (6-2).
"So for us to do what we did, it's going to wake some people up."
Intermission certainly was a wake up call for a Wheelers offense that scored touchdowns on only two of six possessions, with Hilliard throwing an interception on Quad-City's final series of the first half.
In the halftime locker room, Ross invited the entire offensive unit into his office for a heart-to-heart chat.
"There wasn't any screaming or yelling," the coach explained. "I just said, 'This is on you. All I can do is call the play. We need to focus now.'
"It was something I had to do offensively because of what we've been putting on the field in the last few weekends. We just haven't been consistent, whether it was in how we run our (pass) routes or the (defensive) read by our quarterback.
"And once I said what I needed to say, I gave them the room to talk among themselves."
Hilliard was the first to speak and took all the blame.
Then his team took over completely in the second half.
"I was too amped up, too antsy, too anxious to make something happen in the first half, so I was missing throws," Hilliard said.
"But after that I settled down and got back to playing football for fun, like it was when I was 5 years old in the backyard throwing the ball around with my dad. It's the same game now. It can be that easy."
If the first half was a nightmare, the second half was a dream, with the Wheelers scoring on five straight possessions in quick fashion.
Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd had a pair of acrobatic touchdown catches of 25 and 32 yards.
Darius Hicks also took a Hilliard pass 45 yards for another score. Hilliard and Quad-City scoring leader Tyler Williams also added rushing TDs in a 22-point fourth quarter.
"It wasn't the dream of a lifetime, though. We can still play better," Ross said, noting a pair of empty possessions to bookend the explosion.
"We still left a lot of points out there. But it was a heck of a turnaround and a complete change in momentum. Just think how dangerous we'll be when our offense is clicking on all cylinders."
A loud locker room celebration certainly was excitedly contemplating that idea.
With a month of regular season left, and the Wheelers in line for a home playoff opener, the force certainly seems to be with Quad-City.
"Not to disrespect anyone," Hilliard said when confronted with the term contender, "but if we play like we did in the second half, we can beat anybody."