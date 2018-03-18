SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- The Champions Indoor Football debut ended in disappointment Sunday for the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
Moline's Michael Roche missed a trio of field goals, including a late game-tying attempt, and the local pros misfired on three fourth-and-short gambles as a comeback bid came up short, 45-35 to the Sioux City Bandits.
"It's frustrating," head coach Cory Ross said. "But we also walk away knowing we have a team capable of great things. We just have some little things to clean up."
The Wheelers (0-1), who also committed a pair of turnovers, trailed the defending North Conference champs 38-21 after the first possession of the second half at the Tyson Events Center.
However, thanks to three straight stops on defense, including an inspiring goal-line stand that held up under video review, Quad-City rallied back to within 38-35 and were a yard away from a late go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
But a rushing score by quarterback E.J. Hilliard was nullified by an illegal formation penalty and on the next snap, Tyler Williams was stopped short of the end zone while Davenport lineman Maurice Harris was whistled for an unsportsmanlike penalty for blocking an opponent over the sidewall.
Two plays later, Roche had his 30-yard, game-tying attempt carom off the left upright with exactly five minutes remaining. Sioux City (1-0) scored less than three minutes later, with 2:05 left and picked off a desperation pass from Hilliard to cement the victory.
"They didn't make many mistakes but we were our own worst enemy," Ross said, also pointing to Quad-City's 15 penalties for 101 yards.
"On the goal line there, Maurice says he just didn't hear the whistle (on the unsportsmanlike penalty)," Ross said. "Michael's also going to win a lot of games for us. But because of injury, and the fact we haven't been in our facility, he hasn't been able to practice kicking to that width of uprights.
"We're going to get a lot of those things fixed in practice this week when we're in the (Tax Slayer Center) for three days before our home-opener (Friday)."
Among the bright spots for the Wheelers was Williams, last season's multi-purpose yards record-setter in the rival Indoor Football League.
Williams rushed 15 times for 41 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus caught five passes for 43 more in gains, nearly scoring on a screen pass to set up the late goal-line sequence. Williams also added 87 yards on six kick returns to finish with a game-best 171 all-purpose yards.
Speedy wideout Daron Clark added 134 more in gains, accounting for 67 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, and also adding a 49-yard kick return for another score.
Hilliard, who both rushed and passed for a score, also finished 14-for-19 for 151 yards passing, but was picked off twice.
Defensively, Quad-City's leaders included linebacker Shannon Winesberry, who had a team-best eight tackles, including one for loss, and teamed with lineman Anthony Pruitt on the fourth-down stop on the goal line.
Kewan Alfred and Robert Jones also each added a sack, another tackle-for-loss and a fumble recovery for the Wheelers, who outgained the hosts 226-170.