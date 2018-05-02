Doug Bland not only lost a Champions Indoor Football opponent last week.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers owner watched his old team fold up financially, less than a year after selling the Dallas Marshals.
"It's depressing knowing what the franchise was when I handed it over to what it is now," Bland said Wednesday.
"I've got some of my old players and employees calling, and they're going through some hard times right now. I feel terrible. It's tough.
"He's broken a lot of promises to a lot of people. It's very disheartening."
Bruce Badgett, who purchased the Marshals from Bland, pulled the plug just before last weekend, citing "circumstances beyond our control," in a press release.
Bland's sale of the Mesquite Arena to another group "led to multiple adjustments in ownership," according to the release, and "along with the relocation to Dallas, the unusual series of events caused strain on the team."
Badgett also discussed selling the team to "several quality candidates" in an attempt to salvage this season, "but ultimately the short time frame" hurt those talks.
"The team was always going to move," Bland said about the arena sale. "So he can't use that as an excuse.
"I know he had a lot of real estate deals. He was in so deep on some, I'd imagine he had to put all of his resources towards that to make sure they came to fruition, otherwise he'd go belly up."
Included was an office building in Mexico City that suffered earthquake damage last year, Bland said, requiring several thousand dollars of repairs to prepare for a sale.
With the 1-5 Marshals forfeiting their remaining home games, the independent Texas Power has agreed to play Dallas' two remaining road contests — May 19 at Amarillo and June 9 at the TaxSlayer Center.
The league is paying the costs of those road trips out of the line of credit Badgett surrendered by failing to finish the season, Bland said.
Also based in the Dallas Metroplex, the Power played the Omaha Beef in the preseason and appear on track to replace the Marshals full-time next year in the CIF.
"A bunch of the Marshals players are joining them," Bland said. "They have a good group of owners and good corporate sponsorship from a big bank in the Dallas area. They'd be a nice addition if it happens."
Not alone? Under new ownership last week, the West Michigan Ironmen announced a return to the CIF next season.
Bland said the Kalamazoo club also might be joined by the other team sidelined this season in the legal wranglings between the CIF and the rival Indoor Football League over departing franchises.
"I talked to the owner of the Bloomington team, and he said there was a lot of interest in them moving to Peoria and reviving the Pirates," Bland reported. "So that would be great for us to get that rivalry going again."
The Wheelers and Pirates were rivals even before playing, when both teams won different league titles in 2000. Peoria joined the old af2 the next season, where the Pirates played with Q-C until 2004 and again in 2008-09 before the circuit folded.
Bloomington owner Omar Khokhar is a surgeon at Peoria's OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
"He's actually talking to the people who run the (SPHL) hockey team in Peoria about partnering up with them," Bland reported.
"The seasons are opposite of each other. The (SPHL) is November to March and we're March to June. So it'll be interesting to see how that works."
Road trip: Bland and Q-C coach Cory Ross were behind the wheel of separate transport vans Wednesday, with Bland treating his 3-3 Wheelers to a trip to Chicago to see the Cubs lose 11-2 to the Colorado Rockies.
"We like doing these team-building things. Coach Ross thinks it's a great way to get the guys to jell together," Bland explained.
"Me growing up around here, going to Wrigley Field was something you just did, and it was so epic. But a lot of these kids are from the south, so they've never seen anything like this. For a lot of them, it was their first chance to see the Cubbies at Wrigley live and in person."