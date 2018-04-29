A first half-ending interception by Denzel Thompson perfectly summed up Saturday night's road setback for the Quad City Steamwheelers.
After picking off the last-second pass by the Omaha Beef, Thompson looked to make another play.
However, instead of heroically returning the pick the length of the field for a go-ahead score, Thompson never escaped the end zone.
While looking to pitch back to a teammate, the Wheelers defensive back inadvertently handed the ball to an opponent for a game-turning score in a 47-36 defeat.
"We just gave it away," Quad-City coach Cory Ross lamented after the Wheelers' three-game winning streak was snapped. "We handed them that touchdown and we handed them the win.
"It's disappointing because we got out of character and decided to do some things on our own to try and make something happen. We just sort of panicked. We got down and then pressed and made mistakes trying to do too much. The mental errors really bit us in the butt."
The offense sputtered after scoring on the game's first snap, with quarterback E.J. Hilliard finding Daron Clark for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
The Wheelers settled for field goals on three of their next five possessions and also turned the ball over on downs when a fourth-and-one pass from the Omaha 10-yard-line was batted away by a defender in the first half.
Coupled with the touchdown gift on the final play before intermission, that allowed Omaha to build a 17-point lead after scoring on the first possession of the second half.
If Thompson had taken a knee, QC would have trailed just 21-17 at the break.
"That was just huge," Ross said. "We fell into a hole we just couldn't climb out of."
The Wheelers finally got on track in the fourth quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final six minutes and eight seconds, but it proved too little, too late.
"We just never seemed to get that yard, that conversion or that break we really needed," Ross said.
The loss leaves the Wheelers with a 3-3 record at the mid-point of their first season.
"With the type of guys we have on this team, I truly expected a little bit better," Ross said, pointing to CIF's leading passer (Hilliard) and top rusher (Tyler Williams) among other first-half high-points.
"Being an expansion team is not an excuse. We're still 3-3 and we should be better than that."
Six regular-season games remain in successive weekends, including three at home.
Starting with Saturday's trip to North Dakota for a rematch with Bismarck, three of those contests are North Conference affairs. The others are May 19 for a home rematch with Omaha and May 26 at Salina.
Salina tops the conference at 5-2, with Bismarck and defending champ Sioux City each a game back at 4-3, followed by QC, Omaha (3-4) and Kansas City (2-5). Over the weekend, Salina knocked off Sioux City, and Kansas City upset Bismarck.
"It's a glass half-empty, half-full situation," Ross said. "It's still anybody's conference to win and we're definitely in the mix. But we also gave away a chance this weekend to really put ourselves out front."