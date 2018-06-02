AMARILLO, Tex. — A home playoff opener and the North Conference title were only a win away Saturday for the Quad-City Steamwheelers.
Instead, the local Champions Indoor Football franchise saw a four-game winning streak snapped after a 14-hour, one-way bus trip, 68-55 by the Amarillo Venom at the Cal Farley Coliseum.
Amarillo's Raymond Johnson caught six touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Q-C's offense failed to answer on five possessions a weekend after a 71-point effort in a key overtime road victory.
The decision forced the Wheelers (7-4) out of a three-way tie for the North lead with a weekend of regular season action remaining.
Salina (8-3), the team Q-C topped to leap-frog in the standings last weekend, claimed a hard-fought, 56-47 victory Saturday at Wichita (4-7).
Defending conference champ Sioux City (7-3) was leading at Kansas City (3-7) at halftime Saturday when this newspaper went to press.
The Wheelers still own all of the tiebreakers with both Salina and Sioux City.
Q-C also receives a CIF forfeit next weekend from the Dallas Marshals, who folded at midseason and have been replaced by a non-league foe, the Texas Power, for the regular-season home finale at Moline's Tax Slayer Center.
Salina closes at Kansas City (3-7) while Sioux City hosts Bismarck (4-6-1) next weekend.
E.J. Hilliard, named CIF's Offensive Player of the Week late Friday for last weekend's efforts, did account for seven scores.
The Q-C quarterback tossed six TD passes, plus rushed for another score in piling up 243 yards total offense, 61 of that on the ground on 11 attempts.
However, Hilliard struggled at times, hitting only 12-for-22 passes for 182 yards and an interception. The pick was only the fourth of the season for the CIF's leader in passing efficiency.
The Wheelers also missed a pair of long first-half field goals, had a bad snap on another long attempt and turned the ball over on downs on the first series after intermission.
Outplaying Hilliard was 2009 fifth-round NFL Draft pick Nate Davis, who peppered CIF's No. 2 defense with eight TD passes. Davis finished 28-for-40 for 326 yards and no interceptions.
Raymond Johnson caught eight of those throws for 100 yards and had four TD receptions in each half for Amarillo (8-3), which bounced back from last weekend's loss in a showdown for the South Conference lead.
Ricardo Johnson and Terrell Smith had the other TD catches for the Venom, who scored on all but three possessions.
The Wheelers defense forced a turnover on downs in the third quarter, and Shawn Hill and Herbert Gonzales each recovered fumbles.
The Hill recovery allowed Q-C to recover from an early 20-7 deficit to draw within 27-25 in the final minute of the first half on the first of two TD catches by Darius Hicks.
However, Amarillo's Cashman Thomas, who later intercepted Hilliard, returned the ensuing kickoff for a score.
Q-C then failed to move the ball, and Davis made the Wheelers pay by finding Raymond Johnson with three seconds remaining before intermission for a 40-25 lead.
Amarillo also scored on the first possession after halftime and led by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd was Q-C's leading receiver with four grabs for 74 yards and two TDs.
Quinton Pedroza, who missed the last two wins with injury, and Q-C scoring leader Tyler Williams also hauled in TD passes from Hilliard.