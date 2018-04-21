The Quad-City Steamwheelers kept picking up steam Saturday night.
The Wheelers not only claimed a third straight victory but avenged a Champions Indoor Football-opening loss to the defending North Conference champion Sioux City Bandits, 43-38.
Quinton Pedroza and Tyler Williams each scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half for Q-C, and the Wheelers (3-2) rode a stout defensive effort through out to claim a hard-fought victory before another large crowd at the TaxSlayer Center.
Williams had 74 of Q-C's 95 rushing yards as the Wheelers beat the Bandits (4-2) at their own ground-and-pound game. The Bandits knocked off Q-C in this season's CIF opener for both, 45-35 on March 18.
The loss was the second straight for Sioux City, and threw the conference race into a scramble. Also Saturday, co-leader Salina (4-1) was at Bismarck (3-2), with that showdown still in progress at deadline for this newspaper.
The Wheelers led 33-18 after the opening score of the second half, a 26-yard TD strike from E.J. Hilliard to Darius Hicks.
However, after Sioux City answered with Brandon Shepherd's second TD reception of the night, the Wheelers fumbled away their next two possessions, giving Sioux City a chance to rally.
First, there was a bad snap on a field-goal try late in the third period followed by a bad exchange between center-and-quarterback leading to a fourth-quarter turnover and another missed scoring opportunity.
The Wheelers defense responded both times, though, forcing a missed field goal after the first miscue and then turning the ball over on downs with little over 6 minutes left, Denzel Thompson breaking up the final Bandits pass.
Augustana senior Jacob Stytz booted a 32-yard field goal with 3:44 remaining to push Q-C back to a two-score lead.
Sioux City answered with 1:02 left, with Liam Nadler's third TD pass of the night covering 7 yards to Darian Miller. The two-point try failed, though, as did the on-side kickoff.
The teams traded touchdowns in the final minute — Q-C with a 1-yard sneak by locally bred linebacker Robert Jones, the visitors returning the ensuring kickoff 57 yards by Darian Miller.
Jones then recovered the second on-side kickoff in the final minute and the Wheelers ran out the clock.
The Wheelers visit Omaha (2-4) next Saturday.
On back-to-back first-half possessions, Pedroza had a 45-yard catch-and-run, and also snared a 6-yard scoring strike from Hilliard.
Around those TDs, Williams sandwiched scoring runs of 13 and 7 yards to help the Wheelers build a 27-18 halftime lead.
Williams' first TD cashed in a Dominique McDuffie fumble recovery on Sioux City's opening snap.
The Bandits also were forced into field-goal tries three times before intermission, with CIF Special Teams Player of the Week Greg Conry hitting two of them, including a 44-yard bomb with 21 seconds left in the first half.
Stytz tried to answer from 50 yards at the halftime horn, but had the second of his two field-goal misses blocked.