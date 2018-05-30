Doug Bland simply wanted to qualify for the playoffs before this Champions Indoor Football season kicked off in February.
However, with a win this weekend in Amarillo, Texas, the Quad-City Steamwheelers can exceed their owner's rather ambitious goal for a first-year start-up.
Locked in a three-way tie for the North Conference top spot, and a postseason berth already in pocket, the Wheelers (7-3) can clinch the conference crown and keep alive hopes of earning home-field advantage throughout the postseason by beating the Amarillo Venom (7-3).
Q-C's only other remaining game is the June 9 regular-season home finale with the Texas Power, which replaced the now-defunct Dallas Marshals, who surrender a CIF forfeit to the Wheelers.
"If Las Vegas can get an expansion team to the championship game, so can we," Bland said pointing to the Quad-City Mallards-affiliated Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Finals.
"I'm excited as all get out. I had a dream last night the Texas Revolution came here and played us in the title game. They were our rivals down south (when Bland owned the Marshals), and they won the championship last year. They're probably going to get in the playoffs by the skin of their teeth this year, but they have the talent to get back there.
"I told (TaxSlayer Center Executive Director) Scott Mullen to hold the date. The championship game is Saturday, June 30. There's a Sugarland concert in the arena the night before. So maybe we can claim we had a pregame concert planned."
The Wheelers currently own the conference lead based on a head-to-head tiebreaker with last weekend's Q-C victim, Salina, and defending North champ Sioux City.
Q-C split with Sioux City and beat Salina for a 2-1 record in common games. Sioux City lost to Salina, so would be the No. 3 seed in the event of the race finishing in a 3-way tie.
If only the Wheelers and Salina finish tied? Q-C holds the head-to-head tiebreaker from last weekend's 71-65 overtime win in Kansas.
If only the Wheelers and Sioux City finish tied? The CIF's third tiebreaker kicks in, with Q-C owning a slightly better Strength of Schedule (55-65 to 54-67).
Sioux City closes with Bismarck (4-5) after a trip this weekend to Kansas City (3-7). Salina finishes with road games at Wichita (4-6) and KC.
Only South Conference leader Duke City (8-2) currently boasts a better record than QC, but the Gladiators have the Texas Revs (4-6) and Wichita remaining.
"The only way we don't get a home playoff opener (June 16) at this point is if both Salina and Sioux City win out, and we lose this weekend," Bland said.
— Road warriors: The Wheelers board a post-practice sleeper bus at 11 p.m. tonight so that most of the 14-hour, one-way drive can be made overnight with the players and coaches sleeping as much as possible.
A team dinner, a walk-thru practice and hotel stay greet the Wheelers in Amarillo.
The Wheelers just returned from a 16-hour round trip to Salina last weekend, and after taking off Monday's holiday from practice, prepared with contact-less workouts during a short week.
"We've got a lot of confidence in the process," said Q-C coach Cory Ross, whose team also traveled on a sleeper bus last week and before a win at Bismarck, N.D. "We've traveled real well so far. Let's hope that continues."
— Homecoming: Bland and his wife Crystal will fly down to meet the team for what is a home game for the better half of the ownership tandem.
"Crystal grew up just north of Amarillo in Dalhart," a community of about 8,000 people, Bland said.
"Her stepdad was the longtime chief of police. So the owner of the Amarillo team is doing a 'Dalhart Night' because they know all of her friends and family are going to want to come down and see her team play. So, the Steamwheelers might have a lot of fans in Texas."
— Late congrats: Q-C kicker Jacob Stytz, who graduated May 20 from Augustana, got a late graduation present from the league before last weekend's win at Salina.
Stytz was named CIF's Special Teams Player of the Week for his pre-graduation performance in Q-C's smashing 58-36 victory over Omaha. Stytz hit 2-of-3 field goals, with a long of 31 yards, and nailed all seven of his extra points in the May 19 win.
The native of Channahon, Ill., whose grandparents reside locally, ranks fifth among CIF kickers in points (69) despite replacing Moline's Michael Roche after an 0-2 Wheelers start. For the season, Stytz is hitting 80 percent on extra points (39 of 49) and 42 percent on field goals (10-for-24, with a long of 44 yards).
Stytz is Q-C's second honoree this season, with quarterback E.J. Hilliard named the CIF's Offensive Player of the Week on April 6.