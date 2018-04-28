OMAHA, Neb. — The homecoming was hardly happy Saturday night for Cory Ross.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers coach saw his old club, the Omaha Beef, limit the offense Ross runs to only four touchdowns, two in the final six minutes of a 47-36 Champions Indoor Football loss at Ralston Arena.
Hobbled QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard passed for three scores, and points leader Tyler Williams accounted for touchdowns rushing and receiving, but the Beef (3-4) forced the Wheelers (3-3) to settle for field goals on three of eight possessions.
Omaha also benefited from a bizarre play to end the first half, putting the Wheelers in a 28-17 hole at intermission.
Q-C's Denzel Thompson intercepted a desperation pass on the final play of the half. However, in trying to return the ball out of the end zone, Thompson feigned a pitch backwards to a teammate, only to have Omaha receiver Ryan Keen take the ball away for a touchdown on a fumble recovery.
The Beef scored on the first possession out of intermission, too, for a game-best, 17-point lead.
The setback stopped Q-C's three-game winning streak and prevented the Wheelers from perhaps passing both Bismarck and defending champ Sioux City in the North Conference standings.
That pair, both 4-2 before the night started, were trailing games Saturday, with 4-2 tri-leader Salina leading Sioux City when this newspaper went to press with Sunday's editions.
The Wheelers visit Bismarck next Saturday.
Before Ross helped relaunch the Wheelers after a nine-year absence this season, the former NFL and Nebraska Cornhuskers running back coached the previous three campaigns in Omaha, capped by a Champions Bowl appearance last summer.
The Wheelers fared better on the first snap of the game, with Hilliard finding Daron Clark for a 30-yard touchdown.
Omaha's Chris Perry answered, though, by returning the ensuing kickoff 45 yards for a score, and the Beef added TDs on their next four possessions for the 17-point cushion.
Meanwhile, the Wheelers turned the ball over on downs on their third possession when a fourth-and-one pass from the Omaha 10-yard-line was batted away by a defender.
Q-C also settled for field goals on three of its next five possessions, the only scoring exception a 1-yard plunge from Williams late in the first half.
Augustana senior Jacob Stytz hit all three of his field-goal attempts, from 33, 25 and 18 yards.