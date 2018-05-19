The Quad-City Steamwheelers gained more than revenge Saturday night.
The local Champions Indoor Football expansion team also moved into position to contend for the North Conference title with a 58-36 decision over the Omaha Beef at the TaxSlayer Center.
E.J. Hilliard tossed a trio of first-quarter touchdown passes to fuel a fast start, and the Wheelers' defense forced two turnovers to thrill another large home crowd celebrating Military Appreciation Night.
The Beef (4-6) are the only team to beat QC (6-3) in the last two months, doing so 47-36 on April 28.
The Wheelers are now 3-0 in rematches with conference foes, also avenging season-starting setbacks to Sioux City (6-3) and Bismarck (4-5), and claiming the head-to-head, point differential tiebreaker each time.
With Sioux City idle this weekend, the Wheelers jumped ahead of the defending conference champs into second-place heading into next Saturday's showdown at North-leading Salina (7-2).
Three weekends of regular-season games remain for Q-C, which visits Amarillo on June 2 and hosts the Texas Power on June 9.
Despite missing top targets Daron Clark (knee) and Quinton Pedroza (hip) because of injuries, Hilliard and the Wheelers' offense was in high gear from the start.
Q-C's quarterback hit 6 of his first 7 throws, with the first two touchdown strikes, of 29 and 16 yards, going to usual reserve Tyler Jones.
Darius Hicks also snared a 12-yard TD pass to end the opening quarter for a 21-7 Q-C lead.
Hilliard, who was 7-for-11 for 81 yards in the first half, finished 12-of-21 for 122 yards and five touchdowns, three to Jones. Hilliard (61 yards) and scoring leader Tyler Williams (63 yards) also helped Q-C rush for 121 yards.
In all, the Wheelers scored on their first nine possessions, with Augustana's Jacob Stytz misfiring on the last of his four field-goal attempts.
The Wheelers defense enjoyed an interception (by Joe Powell) and fumble recovery (from Kewab Alfred) to snuff out Omaha's first two drives. Q-C had four second-half fumble recoveries in a home win last weekend over Wichita.
The Beef failed to score on half of their six first-half possessions to trail 34-17 at intermission and were stopped on two more drives in the second half.
Powell also returned a kickoff 47 yards for a TD, and Stytz nailed a pair of 28-yard field goals for Q-C's second-quarter scoring.
Jones opened the second-half with a 5-yard TD reception, and Stytz chipped in his third field goal for a 44-24 edge at the end of three quarters.
After another stop by Q-C's defense, Williams broke a 35-yard TD run for a 51-24 lead.
Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd punctuated the victory with a midfield cartwheel and backflip to celebrate Q-C's final score, a 5-yard jump ball the homegrown receiver hauled in while tumbling over the end zone wall.