The Quad-City Steamwheelers took out two weeks worth of frustrations Saturday on the visiting Kansas City Phantoms.
The local indoor football team forced three turnovers to highlight a five-stop night by the defense in a 62-34 win in front of another large crowd at the TaxSlayer Center.
QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard also threw for five touchdowns to outduel 2017 league MVP Donovan Portiere, and the Wheelers (1-2) celebrated their first Champions Indoor Football victory since joining the league this season following a nine-year absence from the local sports landscape.
Quinton Pedroza was on the receiving end of three of those strikes, but the punctuation mark was the last, with Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd soaring high to grab a 12-yard TD pass and holding on after bouncing off the back wall.
Rudd's cartwheel celebration at midfield underlined the Wheelers' joy after mistakes cost them wins in their first two games, 45-35 at defending North Conference champ Sioux City and 44-42 last weekend to visiting Bismarck.
Portiere threw for three scores, but was picked off twice, and Kansas City (1-2) was only able to stop Q-C from scoring on two possessions, once on the final play before intermission.
Newcomer Anthony Hughes helped the Wheelers dodge a bullet in the third-quarter.
After Kansas City drew within 34-28, using touchdowns to both end the first half and start the second half, the Phantoms recovered a Q-C fumble at midfield.
Three plays later, though, Hughes got the turnover back, with the veteran defensive back diving over the side wall while intercepting a pass Portiere was trying to float out of bounds to avoid a sack.
The Wheelers followed with a 17-yard TD strike from E.J. Hilliard to Quinton Pedroza for their third hook-up of the night, and the local indoor football team was never again challenged.
The defense added another stop on downs, and Daron Clark caught Hilliard's fourth TD pass of the game to end the third quarter with Q-C leading 49-28.
The Wheelers led 34-21 at halftime thanks to a pair of defensive stops.
Dominique McDuffie picked off a fourth-down pass on KC's first drive, returning the ball to set up Q-C's second score, the first of two short TD passes to Quinton Pedroza.
The Wheelers also forced a long field-goal miss on KC's third possession to allow Q-C to open a 28-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The local club scored touchdowns on its first five possessions, two on short runs by Tyler Williams and two via passes from Hilliard.
QC's fifth score was a fortunate bounce, with a goal line fumble by Williams bouncing right to Clark in the end zone.
Just before intermission, and sandwiched in between Simpson's two scores, the Wheelers lost a replay challenge, with officials waiving off an apparent 42-yard Hail Mary TD catch by Pedroza to end the first half.