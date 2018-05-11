After tonight's Quad-City Steamwheelers' game, Demetrius "Shawn" Hill is hopping in a car and driving roughly three hours across the state of Illinois to get back home to Kankakee.
However, unlike his Champions Indoor Football teammates also planning to take advantage of an off-day to surprise their moms Sunday, every day is Mother's Day to the defensive end.
"I don't go a day without talking to her," Hill said about his single mother of three, Shantell Smith. "She's my everything. I'm here today because she stayed on me like she did.
"She refused to let me fall into the wrong crowd growing up, and when I went off to college, she talked to me every day and never let me quit.
"She's worked hard to make sure we have food on our table and a roof over our heads. Knowing how strong she's been for my family, and how smart she is but never got a chance to go to college, she made me want to get that degree for her."
That was a monumental task for Hill, who failed to pass the NCAA Clearinghouse coming out of high school.
With a too-low grade-point average, the two-time All-State performer was unable to accept scholarship offers from schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Kansas.
Instead, the 14th-ranked defensive end nationally in the 2010 recruiting class ended up at Fort Scott Junior College, looking to save his football future in the classroom.
"I thought school was all a big joke, and I regret that now," said Hill, who became the first from his family to graduate from college in December 2015.
"I got to junior college and wondered how I let myself get sidetracked from my dreams. If I'd just have handled my business in high school, I'd have gone where I wanted to go in the first place and maybe things would have turned out different.
"But then again, not until I got to South Florida did I realize I needed to have the same focus and will to succeed in the classroom that I have on the football field."
Willie Taggart, South Florida's head coach at the time, changed Hill's life for the better.
"What an amazing man," Hill said. "I want to be just like him someday and have that kind of effect on kids.
"He treated us all like his own. He was always on us to stay honest and work hard and, more than anything, get that degree. If you did nothing else, he made sure you took advantage of your opportunities."
Hill's mother was a constant reminder, too.
"I never thought I was going to make it in a college classroom. I never believed I was smart enough. I really beat myself up," said Hill, who has two sisters, one older, one younger.
"But, she'd always tell me, 'If you stick to it, you'll be proud of what you can do.'"
The college degree helped Hill move into insurance sales when his football career failed to take off after two solid seasons at South Florida. He finished with 12.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
"I thought I was done," Hill said, "until Coach (Cory) Ross called last fall, wanting me to come here and be part of this team's comeback story after being gone since 2009.
"I hadn't been this close to home in eight years. So it's been a blessing to be back this close to my family. Now they can come and watch me play again or I can get home to see them."
This weekend's visit will be especially meaningful.
While playing injured all season, Hill has drawn additional inspiration from his mother, a 30-year manager at Wendy's.
Hill suffered a high ankle sprain and Achilles strain two days before the CIF season opener and has sprained his "good" ankle multiple times, including each of the last two weekends.
"The best I've been has been about 80-percent," said Hill, who has worn protective boots on both ankles at times. "The doctors and trainers have told me I'm just not going to get any closer to 100-percent the rest of the year.
"But I'm blessed with a high pain tolerance. If I can walk, I can play. My mother also has real bad knees, and I see her go to work every day and stand up for like 12 hours. If she can do that, I can do what I do."