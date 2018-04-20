Long before last weekend's last-second, game-winning touchdown reception, Quad-City Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross knew Quinton Pedroza was a great catch.
After all, the just-turned 25-year-old possesses the kind of size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and speed (4.57-second 40-yard dash) that caught the attention of NFL scouts in college and once even earned mention from ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.
However, after having a steady stream of career curveballs thrown his way, Pedroza arrived at the TaxSlayer Center in late February believing the local indoor football team might be his last chance professionally.
"I joke that I'd make a great 30-for-30," documentary film, Pedroza said ahead of tonight's home game with Sioux City.
Pedroza pulled into town with quarterback E.J. Hilliard a week after Q-C opened training camp.
Pedroza had just been released, and Hilliard faced an uncertain future, 90 minutes away in Cedar Rapids of the rival Indoor Football League.
"I'd cut my hand and had 12 stitches, so I couldn't participate in camp," with the Titans, Pedroza said. "But I was healthy and ready to play when they cut me."
The pair heard about the Champions Indoor Football revival of the Wheelers, after a nine-year absence from another Cedar Rapids castoff who was in camp with Q-C.
"I'd thought last summer my football journey might be over," said Pedroza, who played sparingly as a rookie and fourth receiver last spring with the IFL's Iowa Barnstormers.
Pedroza had the same feeling late in 2016 after the Arena Football League's L.A. Kiss folded beneath him after only two weeks on the team's practice squad.
The California native only turned indoors when no NFL or CFL teams opted to take a chance on a free agent receiver who'd suffered a knee injury as a college senior in 2015.
Pedroza led Hawaii in receptions (59) as a junior, and added 23 more grabs in the first four games as a senior before the injury, including a whopping 10 catches for 134 yards against nationally ranked Wisconsin.
"I rehabbed and got healthy enough to work out at the pro day," Pedroza said, "but I wasn't fully healed, and I know that turned teams off."
Pedroza also did himself no favors in his first Division I college stop at Utah.
"I made a foolish mistake when I was 18-19," said Q-C's leader in receiving yards (183) and TD receptions (5).
"I got a drinking ticket out there, and they're a no-tolerance school, so I got released from the team. I was young and still learning, which is no excuse. I just learned a real hard lesson.
"It's part of my story and makes me who I am today. I think about it all of the time; it motivates me to keep my eye on the prize and just work every day."
Three of Pedroza's five housemates from his two-year stay in Utah are in the NFL now — Miami offensive guard Isaac Asiata, Jacksonville defensive end Hunter Dimick and Carolina linebacker Jared Norris.
"I feel like the odd-man out," said the CIF's leader at 14.1 yards-per-catch.
"It's motivating. All of us talk about every other day on a group message. We all have a strong bond. They see my clips from here, and they keep encouraging me. But it just kills me not to be up there with them."
Pedroza hopes the latest clip helps him climb the sport's ladder, though.
"I know it's out there, but it hasn't gone viral yet," Pedroza said about last weekend's highlight. "But if the right people see it, I'll be happy.
"My career is full of setbacks, but it feels like I'm finally in the right place, and it's the perfect time for me, with things really falling into place."