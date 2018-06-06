If a home playoff opener is in the cards next weekend, the Quad-City Steamwheelers are locked into hosting on Friday, June 15.
However, forcing a short work week with travel on any guests following regular-season finales this Saturday around the league, is hardly a bit of sly gamesmanship by the local Champions Indoor Football team.
"The Micro Brew Mile is that Saturday night through the streets of downtown Moline," Q-C owner Doug Bland explained Wednesday during the Wheelers' media luncheon at Famous Dave's.
"There was an event at the TaxSlayer Center last year on the same night as the run, and we've been warned traffic was just a mess. So we're avoiding that."
The Wheelers (7-4) will earn the home date if either Salina (8-3) or Sioux City (8-3) lose this weekend. Q-C earns a CIF forfeit Saturday from the folded Dallas Marshals, who have been replaced by the non-league Texas Power.
The Wheelers own all of the tiebreakers so can win the North Conference title and homefield advantage the first two weekends if both lose.
Salina finishes at last place Kansas City (3-8) while Sioux City hosts wild-card clincher Bismarck (5-6).
If both title contenders win, Salina claims the crown after beating the defending conference champs in their only head-to-head meeting this season. The Wheelers settle for third place in that scenario.
Sioux City and Salina both are holding Saturday, June 16, for any playoff-hosting duties in the opening round.
"If they both win, more than likely we'll be at Sioux City," Bland said. "If Salina wins and Sioux City loses, most likely Sioux City comes to us. The vice versa is probably true, too.
"But on our last conference call, the league voted for a financial model, meaning the road teams will be based on mileage. So it all depends on the easiest trips for each road team.
"If you host a home playoff game, you have to pay up to $5,000 towards their travel, and what they want to prevent is, say, the 900-mile trip from Bismarck to Amarillo while Omaha gets a 90-mile trip to Sioux City. So the first round will try and be as geographical as it can be."
So if the Wheelers win a home playoff game, there is a chance that Bismarck will be the opponent regardless of seed, with the CIF trying to balance out the travel for each road team.
One North team could draw the short straw, though, and be forced to play at top-seeded Duke City (9-2) in the first round and make the long trip to the South champs in Albuquerque, N.M.
Omaha (4-8), Wichita (4-7) and the defending CIF champion Texas Revolution (4-7) are contending for the final two playoff spots.
"I know we'd have to fly to Duke City. Or take the train from Galesburg to Albuquerque," Bland said about a possible championship game trip. "The quote for a sleeper bus is $16,000 because that's such a long trip and it's hard to reserve a bus when you don't know if you're going for sure."
If the Wheelers happen to host the championship game, Saturday, June 30, has been reserved at the local arena, as well as in Duke City.
If a league semifinal visits the TaxSlayer, though, Saturday, June 23, is not available.
"The arena hosts a Friday-Saturday ComiCon event," Bland said, noting Q-C has Sunday, June 24, reserved, instead.
CIF playoff pairings will be officially announced Sunday. If the Wheelers host, season ticketholders have until Wednesday to order their usual seats, or they will be released for public purchase.