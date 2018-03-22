E.J. Hilliard used to wear number 13, not as a way to buck bad luck, but as an homage to his boyhood hero.
These days, the Quad-City Steamwheelers quarterback still is trying to be just like Kurt Warner, right down to following the same rags-to-riches path the native of downriver West Burlington took to Pro Football's Hall-of-Fame.
"Knowing he became a better quarterback from playing indoors and he made it all the way makes me believe it's possible for me, too," Hilliard said ahead of tonight's Champions Indoor Football home opener for the relaunched Wheelers.
Of course, Hilliard had hoped to avoid a literal reliving of Warner's inspirational story coming out of Miami high school power Homestead.
Hilliard backed up current NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for three seasons before inheriting the starter's job as a senior and then following in Bridgewater's footsteps to earn a Division I scholarship at Florida International.
However, Hilliard never quite meshed with former Illinois coach Ron Turner and transferred to Georgia Division II power Valdosta State after playing in 22 games but only starting eight over three FIU seasons.
At Valdosta, Hilliard resuscitated NFL dreams by throwing for 2,425 yards and 22 touchdowns versus 5 interceptions, plus adding 312 rushing yards and 3 TDs. The now 24-year-old played in a Senior All-Star Game and looked like a late NFL draft possibility or free-agent signing.
"But when my coach moved to Georgia Southern, our pro day got cancelled," Hilliard said. "I tried to get in at another school, but it was too late in the process. I couldn't get anywhere for anyone to see more of me. That just killed me."
Hilliard did get an individual workout with one of Warner's old teams, the Arizona Cardinals, but went unsigned and sat out the entire 2016 fall season.
So Hilliard decided last year to follow the path Warner followed, starting his pro career first in Europe. After playing in Germany, the QB came to Warner's home state this winter, first with IFL Cedar Rapids before making the 90-minute drive to the Wheelers with wideout Quinton Pedroza in late February.
"It just wasn't working out there — I didn't feel they believed in my abilities," said Hilliard, who'd signed with a different Titans coach before fellow Homestead alum and All-Pro linebacker Marvin Jones got the Cedar Rapids job.
"But we clicked right away here. The system Coach (Cory) Ross runs is the same I ran at FIU, so I picked up on it quickly."
So much so, Hilliard claimed the starting spot at the end of training camp last month despite only three days of practice.
Last week, Hilliard made his CIF debut, hitting on 14-of-19 throws for 151 yards and a TD, though he was intercepted twice, including on his last, desperation pass attempt. The QB also rushed 15 times for 33 yards and a score.
"I gave myself a C-minus," said Hilliard, who was a letter grade better according to his coaches. "I held on to the ball too long sometimes and didn't trust the system or my receivers like I should.
"The windows of opportunity close so much quicker in this game. You have to make much quicker decisions, but I'm getting used to that, and I feel like I'm so much better as a quarterback today than last month at this time.
"I'm a really young quarterback. I haven't really played that many games, so I'm really still learning on the job, but I know this is what I need to take my game to the next level."
Hilliard hears that same message from Bridgewater and his other high school peers in the NFL, such as prep rival Amari Cooper, with whom he still keeps in close contact.
"They all tell me just to be patient and work on my game," Hilliard said. "They tell me I can get up there with them. I just have to keep playing and progressing and show I still have the passion to play football."
Hilliard also is confident he's in the right place, a little over an hour away from his hero's hometown, to make a Warner-like move.
"Coach Ross is building something great, and I feel like I can grow here," Hilliard said. "Coach really knows his stuff and trusts in me, and I'm blessed with a lot of weapons around me, a lot of talented guys that want to get better together and climb that ladder."
Transaction: The Wheelers have signed former Bloomington Edge defensive back Anthony Hughes to add depth in the secondary. To make roster room, Q-C released backup defensive lineman Carrington Weeks, a United Township grad.