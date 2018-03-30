The Batcave is Batman's iconic lair. Superman's famous sanctuary is the Fortress of Solitude.
For Daron Clark, "The Tunnel" is where the Quad-City Steamwheelers' resident super hero does his best work.
"When they kick the ball off, I don't see anybody. I just see the end zone," said the veteran kick returner. "I love being in that 'Tunnel.'
"Once I get the ball, I'm only looking at the kicker. If everybody takes somebody, all the other defenders are blocked, and I'm going to squeeze through there. So I want to know, am I going to outrun the kicker or do I have to cut back across the field."
Clark did both last weekend, although his bid at a late, game-winning touchdown was called back by a holding penalty well behind the play.
Through two games, Clark has revived memories of another lethal return specialist, 2000 ArenaCup MVP and former Q-C coach Shon King, the only Wheeler with a retired number hanging from the TaxSlayer Center rafters.
The Georgia native heads into tonight's home game leading Champions Indoor Football in yards-per-return (27.6), kick return TDs (2) and all-purpose yards-per-game (134.5).
"Growing up, I played running back, but coaches were always trying to find a way to get the ball in my hands and use my speed in the open field," said Clark, whose best 40-yard dash time is 4.32 seconds.
"So in college (at Division II Stillman), I returned a lot of kickoffs and punts, and that got me looked at for the NFL Draft in 2009. Ever since then, I've been a return specialist."
That skill has allowed Clark to carve out a 10-year pro career that started with a three-day, mini-camp invite as a free-agent with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
Since then, the 32-year-old has crisscrossed the continent, playing in the Canadian Football League and seemingly every indoor circuit, as well as in the United Football League against Q-C coach and former NFL running back Cory Ross.
"He was a baller," Clark said about Ross. "It's cool we played against each other. He's got pictures up in the office, and we talk about it all of the time.
"We're about the same age, so it's great to see him coaching now, and I know he likes to see me still playing. And, it's great playing for him — it's like playing for your brother."
Clark is listed at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, but admits he's at least an inch shorter.
That slight frame is both a blessing and a curse — allowing him to "get skinny," as he says, to avoid tacklers, hide behind blockers and slither through holes, while at the same time raising durability concerns and questions about his limits as a wide receiver in the minds of NFL scouts.
"I've been at it this long, trying to get back to the NFL, but while I may never realize that dream, I wouldn't change anything, except for maybe making more money," said Clark, who cites Chicago Bears great Devin Hester, another slight speedster, as one of his kick return heroes.
"Football changed my life. It expanded my world. This game has taken me all over the country to meet so many great people and to see so many great things. I've been able to live out my dream of playing football for a living.
"I've learned a lot from a lot of great coaches, like (former NFL defensive coordinator) Ted Cottrell and (former Bears head coach) Marc Trestman. I got to play with guys like (NFL All-Pro) Simeon Rice. I've gotten to see all sorts of weather, from living in the snow to going to the beach. I've experienced so many different things I'd have never experienced if I couldn't run fast with a football."
And, remarkably, Clark has yet to lose a step despite a decade of having defenders fly at him at full speed.
"I work out on machines called the VertiMax and the Raptor," Clark said, crediting the resistance system as his secret weapon.
"It's helped me maintain my speed and gotten me through injuries to bounce back quickly. I picked it up after I watched (NFL speedster) Chris Johnson work out one time and I was like, 'I've got to do that.'"
"I want to be a coach someday, but I still feel good and I'm still in shape. So why not play as long as I can?"
Besides, as one of the few real veterans on the local CIF expansion club, Clark gets a chance to work on his coaching chops with the young Wheelers.
"I just tell these guys to relax and trust the process. Just like the coaches, I can see it coming together," Clark said about a tough-luck, 0-2 crew. "I just don't want them to hang their heads because you can't get yesterday back. So enjoy this. Have fun. We're getting a chance to play ball. Who can beat that?"