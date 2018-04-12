The Quad-City Steamwheelers are heading into tonight's rematch at Kansas City without an actual backup quarterback on the roster.
The local Champions Indoor Football team has released Bryan Hicks so that the season-long backup can become the starter for the Green Bay Blizzard of the rival Indoor Football League.
Q-C coach Cory Ross said a couple of unnamed local semi-pro signal-callers were trying out Thursday night in a bid to become the long-term replacement for Hicks.
However, the Wheelers plan to use wideout Quinton Pedroza as Plan B tonight behind starter E.J. Hilliard, last week's CIF Offensive Player of the Week. Hilliard earned the honor for throwing six touchdown passes and posting 186 yards total offense vs. Kansas City two weekends ago in a 62-34 home demolition of the Phantoms.
"Quinton knows the offense and can make the throws he needs to make," Ross said about Pedroza, who has 4 touchdowns in 7 receptions for 91 yards. "He's also an athletic guy that can create something if the play breaks down."
The Wheelers also are blessed with a pair of former option quarterbacks who can throw a little, too, in running back Tyler Williams and top receiver/kick returner DaRon Clark.
"Not dressing an actual backup QB also allows us to give a guy who's been working hard a chance to get on the field," Ross said about former Davenport Central scatback Zach Minch, who will make his CIF debut this weekend.
"That also allows us to go with some two-running back sets like I've been wanting to and do some different things offensively and throw some new things at Kansas City they haven't seen from us before."
One player who doesn't figure in the backup QB plans is Robert Jones, who was a semi-pro QB locally before joining the Wheelers. Instead, Jones is focused on a shift from linebacker to a speed rusher's role as a defensive end in passing situations.
"Robert's already been bouncing around between 3-4 different defensive positions, and if something happens, we know we can use him in the secondary or at linebacker." Ross said. "But now he gets a chance to really focus on one position and learn it, and so far he's really taking to it. He can really get to the quarterback and be disruptive. He's got a great motor you just can't teach."
Allowing Hicks to leave opened up a roster spot Q-C decided to fill Wednesday by signing more traditional linebacker Terry Johnson, which in turn freed up Jones for the position change.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Johnson has 20 pounds on Jones. Most recently, the Youngstown State product played in the IFL with the Iowa Barnstormers, registering 11 tackles recently against the Nebraska Danger before deciding he needed a change of scenery.
"He's a phenomenal athlete," Ross said about Johnson. "He's the aggressive linebacker we've been looking for."
Allowing Hicks to leave actually helps the Wheelers attract future talents like Johnson, Ross said, by proving the team and coaching staff are all about getting their players an opportunity to excel and move up.
"I was hoping it wouldn't happen this soon, but I knew there'd be a day I couldn't keep two really good quarterbacks," Ross said, noting Green Bay was seeking a change sitting at 0-5.
"Bryan did a great job, but it's been tough to get him on the field. So when Green Bay called wondering if they could have him, we did what's best for Bryan. The fact he's not playing against us in our league makes it a little easier."
Hicks is not the only player helped by Player-Personnel Director Nigel Stevens, either.
Since the Wheelers' game two weekends ago, Kansas City has added a pair of Q-C training-camp cuts in defensive backs L.J. Grimes and A.J. Downs. Another Q-C camper, veteran wideout Maurice Young, signed this week with Wichita.
"I'm so proud and happy those guys are getting the opportunity," Ross said. "It's going to be fun matching up with those guys."
Ross hopes the signings of Grimes and Downs help protect against any over-confidence by the Wheelers.
"We have to know they're a different team now. We can't expect to have the same result," Ross said. "The toughest thing is not allowing these guys to drink the poison of complacency. Just because we dominated this team two weeks ago doesn't mean it will be easy (tonight)."