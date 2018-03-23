For the second straight weekend, the Quad-City Steamwheelers used a second-half turnaround defensively to contend for the franchise's first Champions Indoor Football win.
However, the expansion club tasted more late heartache in the form of a key field-goal miss, a kick return touchdown called back by penalty and a crucial fumble all in the final five minutes of a 44-42 defeat to the Bismarck Bucks.
The CIF home opener drew a crowd of 5,852 to the TaxSlayer Center.
"We were right there again," lamented QC coach Cory Ross, whose 0-2 club had a late comeback fall short last weekend at defending North Conference champ Sioux City.
"Bad things happen in every game. We just have to find a way to get over that. We just have to climb up out of that darkness and find a way to win."
The Wheelers seemed to do just that on defense.
After surrendering 31 points before halftime, and getting dominated up front by run-happy Bismarck, the Wheelers forced a fumble and picked off a pass while stopping four straight possessions by the Bucks.
Until late in the game, the only second-half points for Bismarck (2-1) came on a sack and safety after that interception in the end zone by Dominique McDuffie placed the ball at the 2-yard line for Q-C.
"That's what hurts the most," Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard said. "Knowing we lost this game by two points because I got sacked for a safety."
That wasn't the only case of misfortune, though.
After trailing 31-22 at halftime, the Wheelers battled back to lead 35-31 early in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Williams scored from 5 yards out, rushing for his second touchdown of the night after Shannon Winesberry returned a fumble forced by Robert Jones.
However, Bismarck overcame another defensive stop when Moline's Michael Roche missed a 20-yard field goal, and on the next play, Bucks quarterback Tyler Johnson hooked up with Jauhen Byrd on a 45-yard strike with 4:45 to play for a 41-35 lead.
"That was the only play they scored (a touchdown) on in the second half," lamented McDuffie, who was victimized by a double-move on that pass. "But that was one play too many. That cost us."
Daron Clark then returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but the score was called back by a holding penalty, and Q-C's Williams followed by fumbling away the late chance to re-take the lead.
Bismarck kicked an insurance field goal with 1:08 showing, and Q-C answered with a TD pass to Winesberry with 46 seconds left for the final score.
"One play didn't cost us," Ross said. "We left a lot of points out there. We erased some mistakes (from last weekend), but we still made enough to keep us out of the win column."
In a back-and-forth first half, the only empty possession came from the hosts, who started the last series before intermission with 12 seconds to play.
Bismarck, which opened with the ball, rushed for four touchdowns and settled for a short field goal.
Pin ball-like running back Zavier Steward bounced around for two of the short scores, and running mate Cody Paul had a make-you-miss, 1-yard TD run with 12 seconds left in the half.
QC countered with short scoring runs from Williams and Hilliard, plus got a 48-yard kickoff return from Clark.
Moline's Roche also added a 19-yard field goal but missed his first point-after kick, leaving the Wheelers to chase the missing point early with a failed two-point conversion.