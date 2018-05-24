When the Quad-City Steamwheelers dropped their first two Champions Indoor Football games by a combined 12 points in March, chances of contending for a North Conference crown seemed rather remote to most.
Yet, a couple of months and six victories later, the Wheelers are right where they figured to be when training camp broke in late February.
With three weekends remaining in the regular season, Q-C (6-3) visits the Salina Liberty (7-2) with the conference lead on the line Saturday night. Defending conference champ Sioux City is 6-3, too, but Q-C owns a head-to-head, points-differential tiebreaker.
"This really is what we saw coming the whole way," said Q-C offensive line anchor Ryan Bubulka. "We all saw the kind of talent we had in camp.
"It would have been easy to get down when we started 0-2, but I was on an Omaha team coached by (Q-C coach) Cory Ross last year that lost six games and still made the league championship game.
"I don't want to say I never had any doubts, but I knew that 0-2 start was some fluky stuff. I knew we were a couple of mistakes away from being 2-0. I knew we were going to get better."
The Wheelers defense certainly has done that, allowing an average of 32 points over a three-game winning streak this month.
"And any time you're holding somebody in the 30s in a scoring league, you know you're doing something right," Bubulka said.
Q-C boasts CIF's second-leading defense this season in terms of scoring average (39.1 points-per-game), just a tick behind Amarillo's 38.9.
The Wheelers also rank among the league's best in rushing yards allowed (38.7 per game) and turnovers (24, including a league-high-tying 15 fumble recoveries).
"This weekend will be a real test for our defense, though," Ross said about a Liberty offense averaging 50.3 points per contest.
"(Dominique Carson) is one of the most explosive running backs this league has seen. He's a special player and a threat to score at any time, so we really have to contain him.
"The quarterback (Derrick Bernard) has great escapability and can prolong the play. He's got a very strong arm, and they have some weapons on the outside. They're very fast at receiver and can get behind you quickly."
Already this month, Carson has twice been CIF's Offensive Player of the Week. Nicknamed "The Human Joystick," the 5-foot-6, 160-pound scatback leads the league in rushing yards (532) and average rush (5.4) and ranks third in scoring (19 TDs).
Bernard is completing 56.8 percent of his passes for 1,042 yards and 28 touchdowns vs. 12 interceptions. He's also third in the CIF in rushing at 368 yards (46 per game).
Q-C's Tyler Williams is sandwiched between them at No. 2 in rushing yards (518). Williams also ranks second in scoring (21 TDs) and fourth in all-purpose yards (128.8 per game).
"They have the No. 1 rushing attack in the league, and defensively they're pretty good against the run," Ross said. "They've been able to create turnovers (23) by getting to the quarterback (19 sacks).
"So we have to make sure we score points and get in the red zone. Special teams is going to be very important in a game like this."
Even though the Wheelers expected to be in a game of this magnitude — despite being a CIF expansion team, reviving a nine-year dormant franchise — Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard can appreciate the hard work and single-minded focus.
"Every game is a big game around here," Hilliard said. "The coaches watch a lot of film and prepare us well and we as players work hard and do the extra things to be good.
"It's an awesome feeling to get there from where we came from, especially me, starting off February in (the rival Indoor Football League in) Cedar Rapids, where I wasn't getting a chance to compete for the spot.
"But God placed me in a great place, with a great franchise and great teammates, playing for a great coach. We're capable of great things and destiny seems like it's on our side."