The Quad-City Steamwheelers are getting their kicks this week during a full week of practice at the TaxSlayer Center.
Finally in their home arena for more than a few days, the local indoor football franchise is using the time with their league's tighter-than-normal uprights to run some possible replacements at place kicker for Michael Roche.
The Moline-bred incumbent has struggled with accuracy in the first two games, going 1-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 8-of-10 on PATs. By comparison, opponents have combined for three field goals and hit all 10 extra-point tries in outscoring the 0-2 'Wheelers by a combined 12 points.
"We're not trying to put additional pressure on Michael. But we are giving him some competition," QC coach Cory Ross said Wednesday during his team's media luncheon at Famous Dave's.
"That was the one area in training camp we couldn't do that, partly because Michael was hurt, and partly because we were mostly practicing (without uprights at the Ambrose Dome). But now that we're in our building, we can get after it."
Among the candidates Wednesday night was Augustana senior Jacob Stytz. Rock Island grad Adam Schneider got a look Monday. St. Ambrose senior Kenny Rowe worked out during a short week last Wednesday between Sunday-Friday games.
"We're just getting the competition going and seeing who's out there, if for no reason other than we have a handle on who's available if something does happen like an injury," said Ross, who's team was left without a place kicker when Roche was injured for the preseason game last month.
"We're just trying to make sure we have the right guy, so we're bringing in other guys to see if they're more accurate. This is pro ball. You miss kicks, and there are going to be guys looking to do your job that next week. It just comes with the territory. Coaches get fired for losing games like last weekend and not trying to make adjustments."
Roche also is responding positively to the challenges.
"We didn't have a team practice Tuesday, but Michael came and got some footballs and was in there working by himself," said Ross, whose club hosts conference foe Kansas City (1-1) on Saturday.
"So he's trying to get better. It's great to know he's putting in the effort to get more consistent. His teammates love Michael. So the guys are cheering for him."
"His kickoffs have been great. Michael's got a good leg. It's just an accuracy issue right now, and we need to shore that up, because we need those points, and so I don't have to think about going for (a touchdown) on fourth down more times than I already have."
Air time: Ross expects newcomer Anthony Hughes will see a lot of action Saturday against Kansas City. The veteran cornerback signed last week before the 44-42 loss to Bismarck.
"We'll need as many ready bodies as we have playing against a team that passes the ball as much as they do," Ross said of Kansas City, which is quarterbacked by Donovan Portiere, the reigning Offensive MVP in Champions Indoor Football.
"Fans will think they're watching an old Arena (football2) game. You won't see them run 45 times like Bismarck last week. They have a bunch of big wide receivers, and (Portiere) likes to stand in the pocket, make his reads and find the open man. So it'll be a great challenge for our secondary, which I think has some guys that can play at the next level."
Among QC's defensive backs, Joe Powell already has been on an NFL practice squad and Denzel Thompson has been in an NFL mini-camp.
"The key, though, will be our pass rush," Ross said. "(Portiere) doesn't run a lot, so we need to get after him."
Health report: Ross expects more this weekend from injured defensive end Shaun Hill, who played some last week despite an ankle at only 75-percent healthy.
"He's about 85 percent this week," Ross said, noting no other significant injuries for Q-C. "If we can get him out of this game without anything else, and then give him a bye week to rest up, he'll be about as healthy as you can be during football season."
With no game next weekend, and a bye between meetings with Kansas City, Ross plans to give his players next week off to go home and see their families.