FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert speaks at a news conference in Detroit. Gilbert, founder of Quicken Loans Inc. and the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd. Gilbert posted on Facebook Sunday, July, 23, saying the ad was "tone deaf" and his Bedrock company "screwed up badly." (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File)