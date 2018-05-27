Dylan Daxon put a big check mark next to one of the accomplishments he cherished most as an amateur golfer.
On Sunday, the former Rockridge prep and recent St. Ambrose University graduate added title of Quad-City Amateur champion to his golf resume. Daxon carded a 3-under 69 at his adopted home track of Emeis Golf Course to post a five-stroke victory on one of the smallest fields in the event's storied history.
Daxon's 6-under 209 total included opening rounds of 70-70 before posting Sunday's lowest round. Only two other rounds — 71s by Joe Demory and Dillon Cooney — bettered par on a warm day when the well-groomed Emeis layout was showing some teeth.
“This is super special with all the support I have from everybody at the golf course,” said Daxon. “It's super cool to win in front of my coach (SAU's Jeff Griebel who was watching early action). I can't say enough about the staff at Emeis, it's been nothing but a saving grace and it's cool to win at what is basically my home course.”
But the win was hardly as easy as the final scores looked. Sunday playing partners Matt Schlueter (214) and Bryan Lemkau (216), who finished second and third respectively, put on some early pressure that Daxon withstood. Ben Peters, another former past champ, finished at 219 for fourth and Tyler Bussert (222) was fifth.
Most of that early pressure came from Lemkau. The 2014 QC Am champ started the day in third place, four shots behind Schlueter and two behind Daxon, but came scorching out of the gates with three birdies to make up three strokes on his playing partners. However, Lemkau cooled off and was matched by Daxon with a front-side 35.
“Give props to Dylan,” said Lemkau. “He handled the early pressure very well.”
Daxon then took control with a birdie binge of his own, posting three straight at 11, 12 and 13 to distance himself from the field. It also showed that the work is making a difference, seeing improvement since missing the three-round cut at the NAIA Nationals that SAU hosted two weeks ago at Deere Run.
“I knew my game wasn't ready for nationals,” said Daxon, who finished that tournament 9-over. “I did the best I could to prepare; I just had a couple of loose ends in my game that I've been working on. ... Graduating and getting that step behind me has really freed me up to really work on my game. I'm working 45-50 hours a week and every moment that I have is on the golf course.
“It's a passion that's never going to leave me and I'm going to chase it until something tells me no.”
The title was another step in the direction of what Daxon said has been his goal since he was 5 years old – to become a golf pro. He said that after getting “some odds and ends” in order in the Quad-Cities, he plans on moving to Florida to work on his game.
“My preliminary decision is to play the Latino-American Q-School in January,” he said. “Golf is what I want to do.”
He did it well this weekend.