Keiser leads after Day 1; St. Ambrose T12: Jack Dyer of Keiser University shot a 5-under 66 on Tuesday to top the leaderboard after Day 1 of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Josh Harrington of St. Ambrose wasn't far behind after firing a 1-under 70 to lead all Bees golfers and end the opening day four strokes back in a tie for 12th.
Dylan Daxon added a 71 for St. Ambrose, which is tied for 12th in the team race after shooting an 11-over 295. Rounding out the Bees lineup was Devin Hartman and Andrew Tichler with 77s and Adam Huston with an 83.
Keiser leads the team race with a 5-under 279.