Clair Peterson receives about 50 letters every year from hotshot collegiate golfers or aspiring professionals seeking a sponsor's invitation into the John Deere Classic.
Some of the requests are impersonal and almost read as a form letter.
But when the JDC tournament director received a letter from Bryson DeChambeau in 2015, it struck a different tone with Peterson and his staff.
"It was so sincere," Peterson said.
DeChambeau followed up with frequent emails describing his rounds during college tournaments and areas he was focusing on in his game.
"They were great," Peterson said. "I'd re-read them at board meetings because they were so respectful."
A relationship was formed between DeChambeau and the JDC.
Two years after receiving a sponsor's exemption into the event, DeChambeau rallied from a four-shot deficit in the final round to record his first victory on the PGA Tour at the JDC.
DeChambeau returned to TPC Deere Run on Monday morning for the tournament's media day.
As DeChambeau drove into the golf course, he started reliving the shots he hit last July on D.A. Weibring's design.
Besides the $1 million payday and a two-year exemption, the win was particularly special given it was the tournament where his hero, the late Payne Stewart, prevailed for the first time in 1982.
"It was definitely surreal," he said. "It just brought back a lot of amazing memories. Being able to win on the PGA Tour is always a huge dream come true for anybody, and to be able to do it here with the story behind Payne Stewart and this being one of my first exemptions on Tour, all of those stars lining up makes it very, very special."
DeChambeau is among at least eight past JDC champions expected to tee it up July 12-15 in the Quad-Cities.
Peterson said Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Sean O'Hair, Jonathan Byrd and John Senden have committed to the event.
"That's a great starting point," Peterson said.
Two-time winner Jordan Spieth has not informed Peterson if he will be in the field. Spieth will defend at the British Open the week after the JDC.
Aaron Wise, the most recent winner on the PGA Tour and a 2016 exemption to the JDC, will be among the 156 players playing for the winner's check of $1,044,000.
Since DeChambeau's breakthrough here last July, he has not won. He's put himself in position several times.
The 24-year-old was runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, tied for third at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in April and placed fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte earlier this month.
DeChambeau is 21st in the FedEx Cup standings and 39th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
With two major championships on the horizon and defending his title at the JDC in about 50 days, DeChambeau is eyeing a spot on the United States Ryder Cup team this fall. He's currently 13th in the point standings.
"I've got to keep playing great golf," DeChambeau said. "I've done a good job of that this year.
"I need to let the clubs do the talking. I can't think too much about it."
The JDC has a reputation of giving young standouts an exemption to help launch their careers.
Current world No. 1 Justin Thomas, Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Johnson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed are among those given an exemption.
DeChambeau joined Jack Nicklaus, Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ryan Moore as players to win the NCAA individual championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year in 2015.
It was virtually a no-brainer for the JDC to give him a spot.
Still, the significance of it wasn't lost on DeChambeau.
"It meant the world to me," he said. "It meant everything to me because this is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be out here.
"And it's so proper that this would be my first win because (Peterson) has meant so much to me and my time in professional golf and even in amateur golf. That's where it really started."
Like it has done with its previous champions recently, the JDC created a bobblehead of DeChambeau. It was unveiled Monday.
"This is very, very well-done," he said. "All my logos are on there perfect, so my sponsors are happy.
"I'm appreciative of this."
DeChambeau already has plenty of fond memories with the JDC. He'll look to create more this summer.
"This tournament means so much to me," he said, "and quite possibly will forever be my most fond memory."