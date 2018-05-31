Less than a week ago, Clair Peterson knew very little about Broc Everett.
Ranked outside the top 150 of the amateur rankings and a walk-on to the Augusta University golf team, Everett collected his first collegiate victory with a playoff win at the individual NCAA Championship on Monday.
“Watching him win the individual title and understanding he was from Des Moines, it was surprising and exciting at the same time,” Peterson said. "We never had received a letter from him so we didn't know much about him."
The John Deere Classic tournament director awarded Everett and heralded amateurs Doug Ghim, Norman Xiong and Nick Hardy sponsor exemptions Thursday into this year’s tournament, scheduled for July 12-15 at TPC Deere Run.
“These are tough decisions,” Peterson said. “There is no shortage of great players. It often is just a razor’s difference between resumes.
“When you have a kid from Des Moines who won the NCAA, that is hard to ignore.”
Peterson was at Muirfield Village in Columbus, Ohio, the past couple of days. PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan, who is in the Memorial Tournament field, sent Peterson a text Tuesday about Everett.
Bryan, who lives in Augusta, Georgia, spoke highly of Everett.
“He practices with Broc and knows him really well and couldn’t say enough positive things about him,” Peterson said. “We had a pretty fast learning curve on Broc.
“I talked to Broc, talked to his head coach Jack O’Keefe, and we became more and more impressed with him.”
Everett, a left-hander, was a multi-sport athlete at West Des Moines Valley. After graduation, he walked on to the Augusta University golf team and worked his way up through the ranks.
He compiled several top-10 finishes in collegiate tournaments before his breakthrough win over Auburn freshman Brandon Mancheno in a playoff at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
“To some extent, it parallels Zach Johnson’s career,” Peterson said. “He is a bit unheralded in high school and college, but he’s always working and always trying to get better.
“He’s accomplished something very significant here and beat quite the field.”
A day after his NCAA win, Everett turned professional and is playing on the Mackenzie Tour (formerly Canadian Tour) this week.
“I’m excited he’s going to participate in our tournament,” Peterson said. “It is a very neat story.”
Ghim, from just outside of Chicago, is the top-ranked amateur in the world. The 2018 Ben Hogan Award recipient was the low amateur at this year’s Masters and a four-year starter at Texas. He placed third at the NCAA Championships.
Hardy, a two-time Big Ten player of the year at Illinois, competed in last year’s JDC. He finished inside the top five at last year’s Western Amateur and ranked ninth in the latest world amateur rankings.
Xiong, who just finished his freshman year at Oregon, turned professional this week after a decorated amateur career. He was the medalist at last year’s Western Amateur and a member of the U.S. Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams.
“Xiong is quite a player,” Peterson said. “(Oregon coach) Casey Martin threw out comparisons to Tiger Woods. It’s hard to compare someone to Tiger, and that puts such a burden on someone, but Norman is special.”
Xiong is a graduate of the First Tee program in San Diego. Peterson said Xiong will meet with children in the Quad-Cities First Tee program during tournament week.
With Everett, Ghim and Hardy raised within 3 hours of the Quad-Cities, Peterson expects large crowds for the trio during tournament week.
“They’ll add a lot of interest to tournament week, for sure,” Peterson said.