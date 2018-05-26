Schlueter builds two-shot Q-C Amateur lead
Matt Schlueter, the 2015 Quad-City Amateur champion, is positioned to win the title again after shooting a 4-under 68 Saturday at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.
Schlueter shot the lowest second-round score of any competitor to post a two-day total of 138 and lead the Championship Flight by two strokes over Dylan Daxon and four over Bryan Lemkau.
The trio had been tied for the lead after the first round.
Ben Peters, who is eyeing his seventh Q-C Amateur title, sits eight shots back in fourth place after shooting an even-par 72.
The final round of the three-day tournament it today.