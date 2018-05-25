After three straight years finishing in second place at the Quad-City Amateur, Bryan Lemkau is making another run at the title.
The tournament's 2014 winner shot a 70 Friday at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport to join 2015 champ Matt Schlueter and Dylan Daxon, who recently finished his college golf career at St. Ambrose, in a three-way tie for the lead after the first round.
The trio hold a three-shot lead over Dillon Cooney and are another shot clear of Toby Kurtis and Ben Peters heading into the second round.
While Black Hawk golfer Aaron Willie finished seven shots off the pace with a 77, he did have one of the day's most memorable shots. Willie aced the 148-yard second hole at Emeis.