Brendan Hird served as something of a momentum stopper Saturday afternoon.
The few times Mendota threatened, Alleman's leadoff hitter made sure the Pioneers were quickly back on top, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs in a 13-3 Alleman win at Gerard's Yard.
The Pioneers captured their second straight regional title and 23rd overall with the win and advance to a Class 2A sectional semifinal game in Fulton against West Carroll on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
"That's what we've done all season," Hird said. "When they get runs, we just have to come and battle back and just hit it right back at them. Our bats have been working pretty much all season so we just have to have faith in each other, and that's what we did today."
The Trojans (13-14) took a quick 1-0 lead to start the game but Hird led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, sparking a two-run inning as Alleman took a 2-1 lead.
The Pioneers (29-5) stretched that lead to 6-1 after two innings, but the Trojans answered with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning to cut the lead to 6-3.
Hird stepped up again, hitting a bases-loaded, RBI single to spur the Pioneers to three more runs in the inning, and Alleman cruised the rest of the way.
The Pioneers finished with 15 hits and five stolen bases, including a steal of home by Zach Carpita in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 10-3.
Alleman scored three more runs in the sixth inning, with Chase VanDerGinst's RBI single ending the game on the 10-run rule.
"I think everyone that was here today, our dugout, our fans and every player who came up to bat or was in the field did their job," Hird said. "We all came with energy and played well."
The Alleman offense helped out starter Sam Mattecheck (8-0), who was shaky early, allowing four hits in the first three innings. As the game went on, however, Mattecheck settled down, not allowing a hit the last three innings and striking out nine batters in the game.
"It was definitely a tough start, but my teammates had my back, made it a lot easier, and then I was able to come out, throw strikes and take care of business," Mattecheck said. "Our offense has been productive all year, coming back in tough situations, and they came through again, like they have the whole year."
Alleman can now set its sights on the sectional and a date with the Thunder, who earned the top seed heading into the postseason. The Pioneers don't expect to change their mentality.
"We're just going to approach it the way we've approached our whole season," Alleman head coach Jerry Burkhead said. "The next few days we have a chance to get better in practice. Our guys are pretty locked in right now. They're loose and locked in, and that's a pretty good combination."