Jordan Benson had plenty of chances to knock his defense for a bit of individual glory.
Following a win in the opener of a doubleheader sweep over Rock Island, the Moline pitcher was asked by fans at Holmgren Field whether or not he had just pitched a no-hitter. The question was whether a slow roller from P.T. Boeye in the fourth inning, which shortstop Brody Harding bobbled, was a hit or an error.
Benson had his defense's back.
"It was a tough play, it would have been a bang-bang play, but he's quick, he got out of the box pretty quick," Benson said. "Brody had to make a good play on it so I'd count it as a hit."
Benson continued his strong season, pitching seven innings of one-hit ball and allowing one run in an 8-1 win. Moline held on for a 4-3 win in the nightcap to earn the sweep and remain undefeated in Western Big Six play.
The Moline (15-3, 6-0) defense was a big part of the difference in the sweep, committing just one error in the two games while Rock Island (10-8, 2-4) committed six total. Those six errors cost the Rocks as of the 12 total runs allowed, five were unearned.
"We're a good team, but we're not good enough to make errors and get away with it," Rock Island head coach Jay Wayland said. "We can battle, we can win in other parts of the game, but you just can't go out there and make mistakes like that. You can't give good teams the extra outs and free runs."
With Benson (5-0) on the mound in the opener, the Maroons trusted their offense and were rewarded with five runs in the fourth inning to break the game open after Rock Island tied it in the top of the inning.
Moline took a 2-0 lead in the nightcap thanks to a pair of Rock Island errors and led 4-1 through six innings after Nolan Griffin hit a pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"It seems like we come through in big times and close games like that," said Moline second baseman Sam Monroe, who was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the nightcap. "All credit to Nolan Griffin. He sat on the bench for 13 innings and then came in and had a huge hit to give us the padding in the last inning."
Rock Island mounted a late comeback in the seventh inning. Moline head coach Craig Schimmel opted to pull starter Carter Schierbrock (3-0) for reliever Ben Monroe, who loaded the bases with no outs.
Aaron Voss scored on a passed ball, and Khyri White cut the lead to 4-3 with an RBI single. Monroe showed his poise however, striking out Evan Spurgetis before being backed by his defense, which pulled a 1-5-2 putout at home to keep the lead intact and a 4-3 groundout to end the game.
Spencer Hasselroth (2-1) and Ryan Rice (3-1) took the losses for Rock Island.
"We've got confidence in Ben in that situation. He's done it before," Schimmel said. "We don't get the result that we always want. ... We had one the other day, played Alleman in a non-conference game and threw Ben in a situation, bases loaded and two outs, and he gave up a hit. We get in a situation today with bases loaded and nobody out, and he was able to wiggle out of it.
"We're always looking at the big picture, where we want to be in the postseason, and I think situations like this, putting kids in as many opportunities and situations like this, I think eventually makes us better as a team."