Moline baseball coach Craig Schimmel, control of conference-title destiny hanging in the balance, maintained hope and optimism in the bottom of the seventh of the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Alleman at Holmgren Field.
His Maroons lost 4-1 in game one. They trailed 1-0 with an inning left in game 2. If Alleman won, the Pioneers, with single Western Big Six games against United Township on Monday and Tuesday and a twinbill on Saturday against Rock Island left on their schedule, would wrestle away conference control.
“I told the kids, if we can get back around to the top of the order, we’ve got a good shot with our 1 through 4 guys,” Schimmel said, with his Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters coming up in the seventh. “And when those guys got on, our I told our 1 through 4 guys, ‘This is your opportunity to make your day, to do something.’”
Leadoff hitter Brody Harding hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Then in the eighth, Eric Maffie ripped a one-out single and Sam Monroe brought him home for a 2-1 Moline win.
That means Moline (18-4) takes a 7-1 Big Six record into next weekend against Galesburg, needing a sweep to assure itself an outright title. Alleman (20-3) falls to 4-2 in conference, needs the Silver Streaks' help.
“We battled all the way; there’s nothing to be upset about,” said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. “It is hard to beat Moline five times in a row,” having won two last season and a nonconference game last weekend.
In the middle of that big Moline rally in the seventh was Maroons catcher Drew Parks. He made it a 3-for-3 second game with a perfectly placed bunt for a single to put runners at the corners with no outs. Harding, at the top of the order, came through to tie it up.
An inning later, Monroe delivered.
“With two strikes, I was just thinking to get a base hit,” he said, with cleanup hitter Maffie on first. “I got a fastball and made good, solid contact.”
It made a winner of Carter Schierbrock, who pitched all eight innings and wasn’t close to the IHSA mandated 105-pitch count. He allowed six hits with no walks. Alleman’s lone run came on a solo home run by Chase VanDerGinst in the fourth, one that was barely fair and barely made it past the right-field fence.
The opener was just as intense, with Alleman’s Sam Mattecheck, coming off of a Big Six no-hitter and Moline’s Jordan Benson having thrown a one-hitter in his last Big Six outing. There were only 36 batters through the first four innings, with Benson striking out 10 to that point.
The Pioneers broke the game open with three runs in the fifth, benefiting from back-to-back, bases-loaded walks. In the middle of that was another perfect bunt, by Mattecheck.
“We were going for the hit” with runners on first and second, said Burkhead. “With a 2-0 count, we figured it would be a perfect pitch to bunt, and Sam did.”
Mattecheck credited his defense for his complete-game win.
“The defense showed up today,” he said. “I’m proud of how we played. Their confidence helps me out as a pitcher.”
Mattecheck struck out only four, compared to Moline’s 14 punchouts, but he allowed only two walks and an unearned run.