Alex Hunt and his Davenport West baseball teammates overcame a lot of adversity in Wednesday’s 8-2 win over visiting Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Hunt, a senior, made his first pitching appearance of the season as he started on the mound against the fourth-ranked J-Hawks. He was visibly tense, but worked his way out of a jam in the first inning. But in the third, he issued three straight walks, the final one with the bases loaded to bring home the tying run.
“I’ve been eratic in the past,” Hunt said, “but I’ve been trying to work through that. I was kind of nervous, to be honest with you.”
But Hunt came through with his bat in the bottom of the inning. His two-out double put the eighth-ranked Falcons (7-2) back in the lead, and a Jefferson error gave West a 3-1 lead.
“He’s a senior. He’s got a lot of confidence,” West head coach Scott Beatty said of Hunt, who also drove in the Falcons’ run in the first inning. “He’s been here since he was a sophomore. The expectation for him is to come in and do the job.”
After walking in the tying run in the third, Hunt struck out the next Jefferson batter to get out of the inning. It was the first of 12 straight batters Hunt retired.
“I just kind of found my composure and started getting into a rhythm,” said Hunt, who allowed just four hits while striking out nine batters in 6 2/3 innings. “I started hitting my spots, and we started making plays. It just kind of all came together.”
Payton Young and Trevor Burkhart singled home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to give West a 5-1 lead before a lightning delay suspended the game for 97 minutes.
When play resumed just after 10 p.m., Noah McCreary stepped back into the box with a 1-2 count. He worked the count full before smacking a home run over the right field fence to extend the Falcons’ lead to 8-1.
“That’s a good at-bat,” Beatty said. “He had two strikes on him when he came into the box, and he fought things off, kept his mind clear, and he was looking for an area where he could get a flat bat on it. He did. And he drove it hard. He cleared it well. You’ve got to take your hat off to that. That was 90 minutes between at-bats. To come out there, fight it off, and hit a home run, that’s a great at-bat for him.”
Hunt, despite nearly two hours passing between pitching in the fourth and fifth innings, retired the J-Hawks (9-4) in order in the fifth and sixth frames.
“We were all just jacking around up there during the delay, but I was trying to keep my arm loose,” Hunt said. “We dealt with adversity tonight and pushed through it.”