It's a Tuesday morning and a cold rain is coming down in the Quad-Cities.
The Alleman baseball team is hard at work, spending the time at Q-C Fielder's Choice in Milan.
"It starts in here, in the practice facility," senior Luke Trondson said. "We come in and get after it every day. It started in January, and it's carried over onto the field."
The hard work is paying dividends early as the Pioneers have kicked off the year with an 8-1 start heading into their Western Big Six opener against United Township on Saturday. They're ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by MaxPreps and return seven starters from a team that went 23-11, winning a share of the Western Big Six and a regional title.
"Being a veteran team, we all know each other so we were able to get that bond last year," senior Anthony Barrios said. "We have that bond now, and I think having those relationships is allowing us to be the team that we are and get off to a hot start."
This bond was something that started forming four years ago, when the current senior class were all freshmen. They knew they had a chance to do something special, even after finishing below .500 in 2016.
Their growth as players helped lead them to this success, as well as the growth of the classes below them, particularly in juniors Chase VanDerGinst, Sam Mattecheck and Jono Berry, all three-year varsity players.
"I always knew they were pretty good baseball players, but seeing them grow as players has been fun to watch," senior Andrew Barrett said. "I wouldn't want them on any other team but ours. It's so fun to watch them play, and I think they gel us all together."
Now, the Pioneers are getting a chance to expand on some goals after the strong season a year ago. The season has already started, but the Pioneers get a chance to open up their conference title defense Saturday against United Township, barring any alternative plans from Mother Nature.
"I'm ready to go. Western Big Six games, there's nothing like it," Barrett said. "Once you get into the Western Big Six you're going to see everyone's ace and everyone's best players so it should be a fun time."
Some teams might avoid thinking about high expectations. With sights set on earning an outright conference title and making a deep postseason run, the Pioneers are taking them head on.
"At our player's meeting before the season, we set some goals as a team," head coach Jerry Burkhead said. "We talked about how we might not necessarily talk about those goals the rest of the way out, but we're going to talk about how we're going to get there."
So far it looks like Alleman is doing most everything right.
Through the first nine games the Pioneers are averaging nearly 10 runs per game and only allowing 3.33. While the cold weather may help the pitching staff, the fact the offense is already settled in bodes well for when temperatures heat up.
Not to say the Pioneers are perfect, evidenced by a 10-5 loss to Ottawa Thursday in which Alleman committed six errors. Those games can serve as reminders to the Pioneers to try and bring their best every night.
"Everyone kind of knows our name now. We're on the map, and we have a target on our back every night," Trondson said. "Again, it starts in here. We have to practice how we play, and our coaches do a great job of getting us ready for each opponent."