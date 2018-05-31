Scott Beatty believes this is a doubleheader his Davenport West baseball team might have split the past two seasons.
But with nine seniors and 10 juniors on the roster, Beatty has seen a more mature approach from his squad in the first month of the season.
Class 4A 10th-ranked West opened Mississippi Athletic Conference play Thursday night with a 10-2 and 8-4 sweep of Pleasant Valley at the West Complex.
“I’m hoping this is a growth mindset for these guys,” West's head coach said. “The last couple of years, we’d play hard that first game and get a little lackadaisical and end up splitting.”
West rode the pitching of Clayton Nettleton and Kyle Oberbroeckling.
After Nettleton allowed two first-inning runs, the Iowa recruit settled down and struck out 14 in 6 2/3 innings to pick up his second win of the season.
“We’re struggling with timidity at the plate,” PV coach Bill Sandry said. “(Clayton) got in a nice rhythm. He’s a very nice pitcher and was starting to throw all his pitches for strikes.
“He was really good after that first inning, but we made it a little easy on him. We didn’t stay aggressive in the box.”
Beatty admitted Nettleton didn’t have his best stuff.
“But he competed well, mixed pitches well and mixed speeds well,” Beatty said. “He finished around 110 pitches. We’d like to get that number down quite a bit to 80 or 85 for him.”
Oberbroeckling gave up a run in the opening inning, but recovered to go the distance. The right-hander struck out four and scattered eight hits to back up his win over state-ranked Iowa City West last week.
“I kind of like following Clayton to keep the competition going,” Oberbroeckling said. “I like to say we compete with each other, but we also help each other out.”
West (5-1, 2-0) had only five hits in the opener and eight in the nightcap, but it capitalized on PV’s erratic pitching. The Spartans issued 13 walks and plunked a batter.
That, coupled with the Falcons’ aggressive approach on the bases, led to big innings for West.
“We’ve had a hard time actually pounding the strike zone all year,” Sandry said. “As a pitching staff, we have to work ahead of hitters and not give up free passes. That was a problem again tonight.
“When a team like that puts pressure on you, it is hard to overcome.”
West’s Trevor Burkhart had a bases-clearing triple in the opener, and the Falcons used a four-run third in Game 2 to seize control.
“It helps that all of us were playing varsity baseball at a young age,” Burkhart said. “Us seniors know what we want to do. We all want to get to state and win MAC.
“The seniors have taken that leadership, and the young kids are learning from all of us.”
Nettleton had two doubles and an RBI in the second game.
The Falcons understand this was just a starting point to league play. The key is sustaining it for the next six weeks.
“Coach Beatty does a good job of keeping our team humble,” Oberbroeckling said. “Our team does a really good job of picking each other up.
“You can just tell this team has matured a lot. We’re getting better.”