FULTON — If the Alleman baseball team was looking for any more inspiration for Saturday's Class 2A Fulton Sectional championship game against Spring Valley Hall, the Pioneers got it quickly.
Hall jumped out with four first-inning runs and picked up all the momentum.
“Even after that first inning, I had confidence in our team,” said Alleman senior Brendan Hird. “We've overcome more during the season.”
However, on Saturday against a dominant pitcher and an offense that made the most out of the opportunities that were presented, the Pioneers had no answer. Trailing from that first inning, the Pioneers watched a fine 30-6 season come to a close with a 12-1 setback in five innings.
“We're proud of this team,” said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead after leading his club to back-to-back Western Big Six Conference and regional titles. “They have done things this school has never done before and things our baseball program has never done before."
What the Pioneers weren't able to do on Saturday was rally from that horrendous start or get revenge for an earlier 15-3 setback to Hall when the two were rated 1-2 in the state. Alleman starting pitcher Sam Mattecheck's first pitch was lined to left by Hall leadoff hitter and winning pitcher Ty Rybarczyk. Mattecheck's second pitch plunked Cam McDonald in the back. Before that inning was up, the Red Devils had turned two hit batters, two walks and the one hit into four runs. Two runs scored on wild pitches.
“If you put up a crooked number in the first inning of the postseason, it makes things a little freer and easier, that's for sure,” said Hall coach Tom Keegan.
The 27-3 Red Devils didn't stop after that first inning en route to Monday's super-sectional meeting with Brimfield-Elmwood at Augie's Swanson-Brunner Complex. They added four more in the second — when Jono Berry relieved Mattecheck (L, 8-1) — and three more in the third before starting to look for the 15-run rule to save pitching arms. Instead, they settled on the 10-run rule decision as Erik Hoffman gave up just one unearned run in his two innings of work.
The Red Devils finished with just nine hits, but as good teams will do, made five walks and three hit batters hurt.
As Hall sent 25 batters to the plate in the first three innings, Alleman was only able to get through its lineup twice in the game and managed just three base runners — all on hits.
The Pioneers averted the shutout in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Chris McFarland (2-for-2) led off the frame with a solid single and eventually scored on classmate Andrew Barrett's one-out RBI double.
Rybarczyk (5-2) was in total control as he struck out nine without walking a batter. In fact, he did not get to a three-ball count on any Alleman batter and had thrown just 48 pitches through four innings before needing 22 to finish the fifth.
Burkhead now watches 11 graduated seniors depart but will return four from Saturday's starting 10 — including top pitchers Mattecheck and Berry, who are a combined 26-5 over three seasons. That leaves plenty of optimism in the program.
“The No. 1 message after the game was how proud we are of our team and our seniors. These guys had a heck of a four years,” said Burkhead. “We talked to the guys coming back and said we expect to be right here in this game one year from today. … We got a lot of experience from this and expect to be right back here next year.”
Hird, speaking for the seniors, agreed.
“Seniors definitely stepped up,” he said. “Go back to freshman year and started to make an impact back then. Changed this program completely around and leaving it in the hands of a great group of juniors and underclassmen who will step up. ... I have complete faith they'll be back next year. With the experience they got this year and the amount of talent returning and coming up, they can do just about anything they want to.”