Four teams to watch
Calamus-Wheatland: The Warriors graduated two four-year starters in Brett Kelting and Garrett Rickels from a 24-win team, but they have a strong nucleus in the junior class with Hunter Rickels, Max Hansen, Brant Boeckmann and Tyler Rowold. Coach Michael Bruns' team has proven pitching with Hansen (3-3, 1.60 ERA), Boeckmann (5-1, 1.50) and Caleb Banowetz (2-1, 0.72). Bruns suggested the Warriors will look to utilize team speed on the bases.
Central DeWitt: Coach Shane Sikkema's team is vying for its ninth straight season with at least 20 wins. The Sabers have only three seniors, but the sophomore and junior classes are strong in numbers and talent. Second team all-Wamac performer Garrett Finley, junior Lucas Bixby and sophomores Luke Anderson and Alex McAleer all pitched at least 20 varsity innings last season. Sikkema said manufacturing runs will dictate the team's success.
Durant: Coming off a 21-win campaign, Durant has a new coach in Shawn Dierickx. The Wildcats did lose five seniors but return four starters in Mason Compton (.381 avg.), Curtis Lilienthal (.348 avg., 1.80 ERA), Cole Miedema (.257 avg.) and Brendan Paper (4-1, 0.99 ERA). Compton is moving from the outfield to catcher. Durant has some young players to keep an eye on with ninth-grader Nate Dierickx and eighth-grader Ben Orr.
Wilton: Ranked fifth in Class 2A to start the season, Wilton brings back first team all-state pitcher Collin McCrabb (12-1, 1.22 ERA) and Iowa recruit Jared Townsend (.452 avg., 32 RBI) from a 26-win campaign. Nolan Leaton and Cory Anderson also saw significant innings on the mound last summer. The Beavers face a demanding schedule with Assumption, Mason City Newman, Davenport West and Van Meter all slated in the non-conference.
Four players to watch
Cade Daugherty, sr., Bellevue: After stellar football and basketball seasons, he looks to close with a surge on the diamond. He pitched five shutout innings in the season opener and already has five hits and four stolen bases in the first three games.
Matthew French, sr., Northeast: The first baseman and pitcher batted .377 with 13 extra-base hits and a team-high 36 RBIs last year. He also was 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA in nearly 25 innings of work for the Rebels, who won 20 games.
Trace Howard, sr., Wapello: The all-state center fielder led the Indians in 11 offensive categories last summer, including a .440 average and 29 stolen bases. Offseason surgery will limit him to a designated hitter role in the first couple of weeks.
Austin Smith, sr., Midland: One of the top returning players in the Tri-Rivers Conference, Smith batted .424 with 12 doubles, 22 RBIs and 19 stolen bases while going 5-1 with a 3.14 ERA on the mound.
— Matt Coss