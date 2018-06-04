Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Central DeWitt pitcher Luke Anderson fires a pitch during a game last season. Anderson is among the Quad-Cities area leaders in multiple offensive and pitching categories through the first two weeks of the season. 

 Quad-City Times file photo

Here is a look at the top performers through the first couple weeks of the  baseball season in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area.

Statistics are what coaches have reported to QuikStats as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday: 

Next update will be June 18. 

Batting average (min. 15 at-bats) -- Tony Barreca (North Scott) .652; Karson Cantrell (Louisa-Muscatine) .533; Jake Willkomm (Durant) .500; Cory Anderson (Wilton) .500; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) .484; Tyler Hartman (Wilton) .474; Ben Orr (Durant) .471; Jack Young (Pleasant Valley) .462; Will Kranz (Davenport Central) .450; Trace Howard (Wapello) .448; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) .444; Colin McCrabb (Wilton) .444; Trevor Strait (Easton Valley) .440; Devin Hurdle (Central DeWitt) .436.

Runs -- Devin Hurdle (Central DeWitt) 17; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 14; Trace Howard (Wapello) 14; Cam Steffens (Central DeWitt) 13; Tony Barreca (North Scott) 12; Hunter Rickels (Cal-Wheat) 11; Trenton Massner (Wapello) 11; Cory Anderson (Wilton) 11; B.J. Frick (Central DeWitt) 10; Ryan Wohlers (Assumption) 9; Nick Fleming (Davenport Central) 9.

Doubles -- Cam Steffens (Central DeWitt) 7; Jacob Swanson (Central DeWitt) 6; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 5; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 5; Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt) 4; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 4; Trenton Massner (Wapello) 4; Trace Howard (Wapello) 4; Harrison Haynes (Bellevue) 3; Hunter Rickels (Cal-Wheat) 3; Sean Hammond (Clinton) 3; Bryan Verdon (Davenport North) 3; Keaton Velez (Louisa-Muscatine) 3; Austin Smith (Midland) 3; Tony Barreca (North Scott) 3; Colin McCrabb (Wilton) 3; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 3.

Triples -- Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 2; Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 2; Max Slavens (Pleasant Valley) 2.

Home runs -- Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 2; Connor Bedell (Davenport Central) 2; Colin McCrabb (Wilton) 2.

Runs batted in -- Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 17; Jacob Swanson (Central DeWitt) 16; Sam Short (Wapello) 11; Colin McCrabb (Wilton) 11; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 11; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 10; Evan Crawford (Pleasant Valley) 10; Trenton Massner (Wapello) 10; Cam Steffens (Central DeWitt) 9; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 9; Connor Bedell (Davenport Central) 9; Curtis Lilienthal (Durant) 8; Arik Daniels (Easton Valley) 8; Mason McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine) 8.

Stolen bases -- Karson Cantrell (Louisa-Muscatine) 12; Trevor Strait (Easton Valley) 9; Zach Bieri (Louisa-Muscatine) 8; Tony Barreca (North Scott) 8; Trenton Massner (Wapello) 8; Trace Howard (Wapello) 8; Cade Daugherty (Bellevue) 7; Chance Colby (Columbus Community) 7; Brooks Sunny (North Scott) 7; Brandon Kafer (Bellevue) 6; Trevor Burkhart (Davenport West) 6.

Pitching record (min. 2 decisions) -- Tyler Rowold (Cal-Wheat) 3-0; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 3-0; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 2-0; Alex McAleer (Central DeWItt) 2-0; Ryan Wohlers (Assumption) 2-0; Julien Broderson (Assumption) 2-0; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 2-0; Clayton Nettleton (Davenport West) 2-0; Kyle Oberbroeckling (Davenport West) 2-0; Mason McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine) 2-0; Grayson Drezek (North Scott) 2-0; Luke Becker (Tipton) 2-0; Colin McCrabb (Wilton) 2-0; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 2-0

Earned-run average (min. 10 IP) -- Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 0.00; Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 0.47; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 0.55; Brian Forret (Cal-Wheat) 0.60; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 0.64; Colin McCrabb (Wilton) 0.64; Clayton Nettleton (Davenport West) 1.00; Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt) 1.05; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 1.27; Brendan Paper (Durant) 1.35; Mason McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.47; Kyle Oberbroeckling (Davenport West) 1.50.

Strikeouts -- Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 31; Clayton Nettleton (Davenport West) 25; Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 25; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 24; Mason McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine) 24; Logan Belzer (Wapello) 24; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 21; Colin McCrabb (Wilton) 20; Max Hansen (Cal-Wheat) 19; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 19; Luke Soko (Bettendorf) 18; Fisher Bisinger (Midland) 18.

