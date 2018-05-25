Assumption
Coach: Billy Argo, 18th season (506-191)
2017: 41-5, 16-2 MAC (1st); 3A state champs
Impact players: Daniel Powers, sr., P/3B (9-0, 0.91 ERA, 54 IP, 57 Ks; .321 avg., 33 RBI); Ryan Wohlers, sr., UT/P (.231 avg., 6 2B, 17 RBI, 1-3, 2.19 ERA); Donaven Juarez, sr., 1B (.331 avg., 9 2B, 30 RBI, 23 walks)
Fresh faces: Brandon Schlichting, jr., OF/P; Seth Adrian so., C/P; Adam Metivier, jr., SS
Skinny: Assumption graduated two Division I pitchers and five other starters from last year's Class 3A state championship squad, which outscored foes 62-5 in the postseason. Powers, a Kansas State signee, headlines the rotation along with Nick Gottilla and Wohlers. The Knights have new starters behind the plate, up the middle at second and shortstop and in center field. Argo's team is averaging a little more than six runs per game in its 3-1 start.
Bettendorf
Coach: Brandon Nau, 1st season (0-0)
2017: 20-16, 12-6 (2nd)
Impact players: Carter Bell, jr., P/SS (5-2, 1.78 ERA, 59 IP, 71 Ks; .388 avg., 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBI); Tyler Ciha, jr., 3B/P (.268 avg., 6 2B, 2 HR, 20 RBI; 1-2, 2.57 ERA, 30 IP); Stephen Ciha, jr., C (.289 avg., 19 RBI)
Fresh faces: Jaron Shook, sr., 1B; Trevor Feller, jr., OF; Carter Furness, fr., 2B/P
Skinny: After coach Jay Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs for more than two decades, former Pleasant Valley assistant Brandon Nau takes the helm. He inherits a solid pitching staff powered by Bell and Luke Soko. The Bulldogs return plenty of offensive production: 150 hits and a collective .300 average. Bettendorf has to be better defensively as it finished with the league's worst fielding percentage last summer at .913.
Burlington
Coach: Brock Schneden, 7th season (95-118-1)
2017: 13-24, 4-14 (9th)
Impact players: Everett Willson, sr., OF (.300 avg., 10 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 7 SB); Ethan Zaiser, sr., P (2-1, 2.85 ERA, 27 IP, 14 Ks); Blaise Rosson, sr., OF (.258 avg., 6 2B, 11 RBI, 9 SB)
Fresh faces: Cody Parrish, sr., OF; Drake Parks, jr., IF/P; Isaiah Perez-Hall, sr., IF/P
Skinny: The Grayhounds don't possess a dominant pitcher according to Schneden so it'll be imperative for his staff to work ahead of hitters and for the defense to make plays. Schneden didn't rule out bringing a couple sophomores up on varsity to fill innings. He is excited about his team's speed and said it'll need to be aggressive on the bases to generate runs.
Clinton
Coach: Kevin Cunningham, 7th season (118-99)
2017: 19-10, 10-8 (T4th)
Impact players: Brennan Lemke, sr., C/3B (.277 avg., 5 2B, 13 RBI, 7 SB); Jared Simpson, sr., P/OF (.310 avg., 2 2B, 8 RBI; 1-4, 2.12 ERA, 36 1/3 IP, 35 Ks); Camden Pennock, sr., P (1-0, 2.42 ERA, 17 1/3 IP, 16 Ks)
Fresh faces: Max Holy, so., SS; Parker Mangelsen, jr., P; Dante Brunson, jr., 2B/DH
Skinny: Graduation hit the River Kings hard as they lost seven of their top eight hitters and four of their top five arms. With that, Clinton must replace its entire infield and two outfielders from a year ago. Cunningham will lean on his junior class to fill those voids. The left-handed Simpson, who will continue his career at Iowa Western Community College, is expected to be the team's ace. He earned the win in the season opener against Dubuque Senior.
Davenport Central
Coach: Chris Cartee, 2nd season (15-19)
2017: 15-19, 8-10 (T7th)
Impact players: Will Kranz, jr., SS/P (.297 avg., 10 doubles, 9 RBI; 1-3, 1.09 ERA, 19 1/3 IP, 13 Ks); Adin DeLaRosa, jr., IF (.240 avg.); Brendan Gogulich, sr., OF/P (.253 avg., 6 2B, 8 RBI)
Fresh faces: Connor Bedell, sr., IF; Josh Hann, jr., OF/P; Caleb Evans, jr., IF/P
Skinny: Central lost nine of its first 12 games last season in Cartee's first year, but it managed to regroup and go 12-10 after June 10. The Blue Devils were last in the league in average (.264) and home runs (4) but were in the upper half of team ERA (3.39). Bedell, who missed last year with injury, homered and knocked in five runs in the season opener. Cartee said concerns are pitching depth and consistent offensive production.
Davenport North
Coach: Cory Wachal, 14th season (187-275)
2017: 11-28, 3-15 (10th)
Impact players: Jared Beck, sr., P/1B (1-6, 3.91 ERA, 43 IP, 33 Ks; .330 avg., 11 extra-base hits, 24 RBI); Bryan Verdon, jr., P/OF (.346 avg., 9 2B, 16 RBI, 17 walks; 0-2, 3.32 ERA); Nick Stroschein, sr., 1B/3B (.243 avg., 7 2B, 14 RBI)
Fresh faces: Nate Williams, jr., P/1B/3B; Blake Stoughton, jr., P/OF; Carter Josund, jr., P/MI
Skinny: The 6-foot-11 Beck and Verdon give the Wildcats a formidable 1-2 punch on the mound. Wachal believes if he can get consistency from several of his junior pitchers, North can compete with the league's better teams. The squad had the MAC's worst ERA in 2017 at 5.25. The Wildcats are young at spots, particularly at catcher, and will rely on many incoming players from last year's sophomore squad, which took second in the MAC.
Davenport West
Coach: Scott Beatty, 3rd season (44-28)
2017: 22-15, 10-8 (T4th)
Impact players: Clayton Nettleton, sr., P (6-3, 2.94 ERA, 52 1/3 IP, 61 Ks); Trevor Burkhart, sr., SS (.453 avg., 57 runs, 58 hits, 18 RBI, 42 SB); Kyle Oberbroeckling, sr., P (5-4, 2.92 ERA, 60 IP, 58 Ks)
Fresh faces: Izaaiah Schaeffer-Houston, so., OF; Ryan McKown, so., P/C/1B; Leo DeLaPaz, jr., OF
Skinny: With two proven pitchers returning in Nettleton and Oberbroeckling, coupled with an all-state shortstop in Burkhart, West is among the favorites to claim the MAC crown. Ranked 10th in Class 4A to start the year by the coaches, it upended second-ranked Iowa City West earlier this week. Noah McCreary and Alex Hunt should have ample opportunities to drive in runs with Burkhart's high on-base percentage and knack for stealing bases.
Muscatine
Coach: Edwin Colon, 4th season (48-51)
2017: 21-16, 8-10 (T7th)
Impact players: Gavyn Ashley, sr., SS/CF (.296 avg., 32 runs, 7 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 25 SB); Joseph Morrison, sr., P/IF (7-2, 2.22 ERA, 47 1/3 IP, 39 Ks); Drew Logel, jr., P/IF (1-1, 5.33 ERA, 21 IP, 26 Ks)
Fresh faces: Cooper Zeck, jr., C; Adam Dodds, jr., P; Creighton Carlson, fr., 1B/P
Skinny: Muscatine lost six of its top seven hitters from last season either to graduation or opting not to return this year. Still, Colon is confident his team can be as productive as a year ago because of its pitching depth. The Muskies return three pitchers who combined to go 10-6 with 88 strikeouts. Muscatine will need to find a way to generate runs. It was shutout five times last year.
North Scott
Co-coaches: Brad Ward and Travis Ralfs, 1st season (0-0)
2017: 23-16, 11-7 (3rd)
Impact players: Tony Barreca, sr., C (.389 avg., 14 2B, 34 RBI, 19 SB); Brooks Sunny, sr., 3B (.284 avg., 9 2B, 22 RBI; 4-0, 1.79 ERA); Kyle Denison, sr., P (3-3, 1.94 ERA, 47 IP, 26 Ks)
Fresh faces: Jake Matthaidess, so., P/OF; Chase Moseley, jr., OF; Cayle Webster, sr., SS/P
Skinny: After 10 years as an assistant, Ward and Ralfs take over the program as co-head coaches. The Lancers have a good foundation with two three-year starters in Barreca and Sunny along with 10 viable options on the mound. North Scott already has a win over Class 2A top-ranked Dyersville Beckman. Matthaidess, a left-hander, struck out 13 in his debut Thursday. Ward said producing runs at bottom end of order is his biggest concern.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Bill Sandry, 3rd season (35-39)
2017: 21-19, 9-9 (6th)
Impact players: Max Slavens, jr., SS/P (.346 avg., 13 2B, 35 RBI); Will Christophersen, sr., P (4-1, 3.00 ERA, 46 2/3 IP, 68 Ks); Evan Crawford, sr., 1B/P (.303 avg., 13 2B, 3 HR, 30 RBI)
Fresh faces: Kyle McDermott, jr., OF/P; Caden Kipper, fr., 3B/OF; Peyton Lindmark, jr., C/IF
Skinny: The Spartans return 19 wins and nearly 225 innings on the mound from last season. Christophersen (Michigan State recruit), Bradley Melvin and Kyle Stoddard anchor the pitching staff. Sandry said the team is athletic and should be sound defensively. PV does have to replace three of its top four hitters from 2017, but Slavens, Crawford and Eric Israel return after hitting north of .300. The Spartans could have four left-handed bats in their lineup.
— Matt Coss