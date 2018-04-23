The chilly and snowy spring didn't stop the Moline baseball team from getting off to a hot start.
The Maroons have been rolling through the first month of the season, currently 15-3 overall and 6-0 in Western Big Six play, leading Alleman and Galesburg in the conference race. The Maroons face both teams over the next two weekends, looking to reclaim a conference title after finishing third last year.
"I think these next two weeks we're just going to treat like the first three weeks," junior shortstop Brody Harding said. "We're not going to worry about who we're playing, just go out there, play our game and expect to win."
There are certainly some expectations from the Maroons, who returned eight starters from a 22-13 team that won a Class 4A regional title last year. Among those returning starters are two Division I players in senior outfielder Nick Drobushevich, heading to Northern Illinois this fall, and Harding, who is committed to play at Illinois.
While both are hitting well over .300 — Drobushevich leads the team with a .393 batting average — the Maroons are getting production up and down the lineup. Eric Maffie leads the team with four home runs and 23 RBIs while Moline, as a team, is hitting .299, a number that should increase with the temperatures.
With the weather so temperamental to start the season, the Maroons have put a premium on fundamentals, pitching and defense, and have so far been rewarded.
"It's been hard for hitters to get into a rhythm so if you looked at our first 10 games we probably hit about .210 as a team and since the weather has changed and we've been a little more consistent, our hitting has picked up," Moline head coach Craig Schimmel said. "But the one thing, knock on wood, we've been good at has been pitching and defense and we preach that if you can do two of the three phases of the game the right way, you're generally going to have a good time."
Jordan Benson leads the way on the mound, currently 5-0 and sporting a 0.91 ERA. But he's not the only weapon as Carter Schierbrock (3-0, 2.55), Ben Monroe (2-0, 1.40) and Devon Breiholz (2-1, 1.64) have all been reliable pieces and the Maroons sport a team ERA of 2.05.
"The competition in the conference has been really strong this year and for us to be able to go out there and just throw strikes has been key," Schierbrock said. "We have great defense behind us so that's another key, it's really easy to pitch when you have a great defense behind you and then we can just go out there and pound the strike zone."
With an eye on the postseason, the Maroons are testing themselves throughout the year. They already own wins over Joliet Catholic and Edwardsville, both of whom were ranked in the top 10 by Prep Baseball Report to start the season.
Moline is currently ranked 13th in the latest Illinois Prep Baseball Report power rankings and is sixth in Class 3A in the latest MaxPreps rankings.
"We play the best of the best and that's what we need to be good at this time of the season and into the postseason," Harding said. ""We knew coming into this year we have a lot of returning guys and we're more of a veteran group now. ... We came in expecting to handle our business and that's what we've done so far."
Even after the grind of conference play is over, Moline's schedule doesn't get any lighter. The Maroons close their regular season against defending Class 3A state champion Saint Viator as well as two games against defending Iowa Class 3A state champion Davenport Assumption.
Hopefully, Moline will be well primed for a deep playoff run.
"I always try to get guys in the toughest situation that we're possibly going to be in, especially as we get towards the postseason," Schimmel said. "I think early in the year a lot of teams get caught up with wins and losses and we're always looking for learning experiences.
"You might take your lumps along the way but looking at the big picture we're trying to find the best people we can possibly play and I'm going to put guys in tough situations."