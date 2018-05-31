Tennis
Feldman takes third: Lily Feldman of Pleasant Valley capped her high school tennis career Friday by winning the third-place match in the Class 2A state meet at Iowa City.
Feldman lost to eventual champion Cari Naanep of Johnston in the semifinals, but bounced back to defeat Arunadee Fernando of Ames 6-3, 7-5 for third place.
PV’s doubles team of Roshni Penmatcha and Kayla Nutt took seventh place with a 7-6, 6-3 conquest of Shelby Cook and Veena Venkaesh of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
In Class 1A, Camanche’s Natalie Goble and and Marly Bussa lost in the first round but battled back through the consolation bracket to earn seventh place in doubles with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Katie Larsen and Miho Shirai of Fort Madison.
Baseball
North Scott 5-0, Muscatine 2-1: Austin Schneider collected three hits as North Scott capitalized on three Muscatine errors to win the first game of the season-opening Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Muskies (1-1) managed to gain a split, however, thanks to Joseph Morrison. He hurled a 1-hit shutout in the second game, allowing only a sixth-inning single. Morrison also scored the only run of the game in the sixth inning on a baserunner interference call.
North Scott is now 5-1 overall, 1-1 in MAC play.
Assumption 5-7, Clinton 1-3: Nick Gotilla provided a strong pitching performance in the first game and drove in two runs in each game to lead Assumption.
Gotilla allowed just one single in six innings and struck out 11 batters to get the win in game 1.
Noah Weiman also had a pair of RBI in the second game for the Knights (7-2, 2-0 MAC), who scored six runs in the second inning.
Central 12-11, Burlington 2-1: Spencer Darland Connor Bedell each drove in four runs as Davenport Central rapped out 19 hits in its doubleheader sweep.
The Blue Devils (4-2, 2-0 MAC) scored nine runs in the second inning of the first game and had innings of four and five runs in the nightcap. Adin DeLaRosa had two hits in each game, and Bedel and Zach Wirt both homered in the second game.
Burlington is now 3-3, 0-2 MAC.
Bettendorf 5, North 0: Bettendorf opened MAC play with a shutout, improving its overall record to 2-3, but the second game could not be completed due to weather.
That game has been suspended until June 15, when it will be resumed with Davenport North (3-2, 0-1 MAC) leading by a 3-0 score.
Softball
Assumption 12-13, Clinton 2-1: Anna Wohlers collected five hits in the doubleheader and drove in five runs in the second game alone as top-ranked Assumption remained unbeaten.
The Knights, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in state rankings released Thursday, rapped out 25 hits in the two games and scored in all but one inning in extending their record to 7-0, 4-0 in the MAC.
Clinton fell to 0-5, 0-4 MAC.
Muscatine 3-7, North Scott 0-5: Muscatine used timely hitting to sweep Class 4A No. 11-ranked North Scott.
Carrie Nelson, Kate Nelson and Brittni Lloyd each drove in a run during a 3-run second inning in game 1. Carrie Nelson got the win with Katie Ragan retiring the final four hitters for the save.
The Muskies (3-3, 2-2 MAC) then broke a 4-4 tie with a 3-run fifth inning in the nightcap. Abby Moeller had three hits for the Lancers, who dropped to 5-3, 2-2 in the MAC.
Burlington 9-10, Central 6-0: Davenport Central scored five runs in the first two innings of the first game but only managed one run the rest of the night in dropping a MAC doubleheader.
Breanna Shorter had three hits, including a home run, in the first game for the Blue Devils (2-6, 0-4 MAC).
Makaylin Powers drove in five run in the two games for Burlington (10-0, 4-0).
Bettendorf 8, North 0: After the Bulldogs blanked Davenport North in the opening game of the twin bill, the second game was suspended with Bettendorf ahead 7-0 in the third inning.
Bettendorf is now 3-4, 1-2 MAC, while the Wildcats are 1-4 and 1-2.