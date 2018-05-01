As unusual as it sounds, the Moline girls' soccer team has a loss this past weekend to thank for one of its biggest victories of the season.
Plenty of practice time on Monday had the Maroons working on their penalty kick shots and that paid huge dividends in Tuesday's Western Big Six showdown against Quincy at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
In that situation to take the PK, sophomore Karima Rangel came through in the clutch with a game-tying goal in the 66th minute, just three minutes after Quincy had taken the lead. She then won in a breakaway situation in the 75th minute to lift the Maroons to the 2-1 victory.
“You know what we did in practice (Monday) night for one straight hour? Practiced PKs,” said Moline first-year coach Jonathan Dreasler, who beat his former coach in their first head-to-head meeting. “That was all we did. We got to practice, we warmed up and we did PK practice for an hour. … We had lost over the weekend in PKs, so we addressed it and were able to implement the change tonight and it turned out in our favor.”
Dreasler admitted that Rangel hadn't been the team's first option in the PK situation — until Monday's practice.
The victory moved the 9-6-1 Maroons to 4-1 in Big Six play as they gave themselves a chance to share the Big Six crown, something they did the last time they beat Quincy on the Moline Soccer bowl grass. Quincy (5-11-1, 3-1 Big Six) has a May 8 battle at United Township (10-7, 4-0 Big Six) looming with the title on the line.
Two of the biggest breaks in the game went Moline's way in a contest that was quite passive in the first half and turned physical in the second half as Quincy held a 20-11 shots advantage. Numerous 50-50 balls resulted in bodies sprawled on the deck and Quincy keeper Ashley Boyer needed a timeout to take care of a bloody nose after contact with Rangel in a one-on-one situation early in the final 40.
In fact, the first goals for each came with doubts.
Quincy took the lead in the 63rd minute when freshman Addy Morrison lofted a shot from roughly 30 yards. Moline keeper Morgan Hemmen jumped up and grabbed the ball as it rippled the top of the net just under the crossbar. Dreasler wasn't sure the entire ball crossed the plane, but it was whistled a goal.
Moline's penalty kick was given when a Quincy player was called for a handball in the Quincy crease. Quincy coach Travis Drinkheller questioned the call that was at the far goal from his bench.
“It's the most subjective call in soccer,” said Drinkheller. “If the ball plays the arm, some referees are going to let that go. ... It's unfortunate, but it's one of those calls in the game of soccer that is the hardest one to make. Sometimes it gets called and unfortunately, tonight it cost us.”
UT 6, Rock Island 1: Madison Gordon recorded a hat trick as United Township remained unbeaten in Western Big Six play.
The Panthers, who also got a goal and three assists from Ryleigh O’Brien, are now 4-0 in league play heading into a big battle with Quincy next week.
Alleman 10, Galesburg 1: Alleman scored seven goals in the first 19 minutes and coasted to an easy victory over winless Galesburg.
Eight different players scored for the Pioneers (6-7 overall, 2-3 in the Big Six) with Ella DeSmet getting a hat trick.
Assumption 10, Clinton 0: Carly King rifled in four goals and Molly Gervase added three for the Knights, who are ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 1A.
North 2, West 0: Davenport North extended its winning streak to four games with a shutout of its crosstown rival.
Boys soccer
Assumption 5, Clinton 0: Trent Fitzpatrick and Sam Moore each scored a pair of goals and each added an assist to lift Assumption to victory.
The Knights (8-6 overall, 5-2 MAC) also got a goal and an assist from Nick Brogginni.
Baseball
Alleman 11, UT 1: One day after Alleman starting pitcher Collin Rogiers ripped a two-run double in a win over United Township, it was Erik Hoffman and Chris McFarland doing double duty on the mound and in the batter's box.
Hoffman started Tuesday's 11-1 (six innings) win by Alleman (22-3, 6-2 Western Big Six) over UT (1-19, 0-8) in Game 2 of a split doubleheader at Gerard's Yard. He threw four one-hit shutout frames and helped his own cause with a towering grand slam to left field. He added a single and walked in his other two player appearances.
"When guys are getting on base, we have to do our job with the bat," Hoffman said. "I wasn't sure that one was going to get out on the grand slam. In fact, I almost overran the runner on first base when it went out."
When Hoffman departed after his four innings, McFarland gave Alleman two strong innings and went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs.