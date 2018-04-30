With six Western Big Six Conference baseball games on tap over an eight-day period, pitching comes at a premium for the Alleman Pioneers.
Even bigger, Alleman's usual Saturday's WB6 starters — Sam Mattecheck and Jono Barry — were unavailable Monday night and again tonight when the Pioneers have a split conference twin bill against United Township.
Collin Rogiers was that man on the mound Monday and he did exactly what Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead was hoping for. Rogiers dominated the Panthers (1-18, 0-7 in the WB6), going all six innings allowing just one run on four hits in an 11-1 win for Alleman (21-3, 5-2) at Gerard's Yard.
"Collin was phenomenal (Monday)," Burkhead said. "He did everything we needed. This was a big start for him and he came up big. This was a big confidence booster for him."
Using his fastball, cutter and curveball to keep the Panthers off balance, Rogiers threw strikes and kept his pitch count down on a warm and windy afternoon.
"Most of the season I have had trouble keeping my pitch count down," Rogiers said. "I just concentrated on throwing first-pitch strikes and trying to get quick innings. The defense also helped a lot."
Rogiers said even with the pitching bind, he felt no added pressure in picking up his first WB6 win.
"I treated it like any other game," he said. "We really have great depth in our pitching staff and I feel comfortable with all of us out there."
Rogiers added to his big day with a two-run double in a four-run fifth inning when the Pioneers broke open a 3-1 game.
They added four more in the sixth to end the game early with the 10-run rule. It also sent the Panthers running to their bus and leaving coach Mike Meyers unavailable after the game.
The Pioneers struggled to get the offense going early against UT starter Dalton Kottmer. Alleman was aggressive with the bats but kept popping the ball up until the fifth.
"I liked our aggressiveness," Burkhead said. "I told the guys we were getting good swings and eventually the ball was going to find some gaps. It sure did."
Leading the way was Brendan Hird, who had an early bunt single and started the big fifth inning with a single through the left side of the infield.